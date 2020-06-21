Sunday

The evening of the Penn Yan Academy Awards Program is a high point of the school year, as they honor the students for their academic achievements, citizenship, and commitment to the school, community, and humanitarian service. This year, those awards were made in an online presentation on Youtube. 

Awards and the programs were sent to the homes of each recipient.

Dave Pullen, Principal of PYA states that a total of 66 students were presented with awards totaling more than:

• $61,550.60 actual dollars awarded to students.

• $1,996,500.00 in potential academic scholarships.

• A grand total in awards and scholarships approaching just over $2,058,050.60.

“Many thanks to the community members, organizations and colleges that continue to support our finest students,” said Pullen, adding his thanks to Administrative Assistant April Sutherland and Assistant Principal Warren L. Kinsey. “Thank you both for your time and commitment to all of our recipients and the individuals and organizations that give so generously. My sincere congratulations to all of our students on a job well done! Be Safe and Stay Well.”

 

Franklyn Hamm Memorial Prize In Agriculture - Brianna Hawley     

 

Roger Lafler Memorial Award - Kameryn Greenfield

       

Scott L. Shoff Memorial Award - Triana Burgos-Farnan

             

Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution American History Prize - Maxim Baker

         

Charles H. Beaumonnt Award In Business - Brennan Prather

                   

Board of Education Award In Memory of
Alice M. VanBuren - Caitlin Wunder

          

Mary E. Moynihan Memorial Scholarship - Genevieve Elliott

          

Thomas and Katharine Waye Award - Hanna Brodmann                

 

Penn Yan Lions Club Service Award in Memory of Elliott Vorce - Kayla Andersen, Jenna Curbeau    

Penn Yan Rotary Club Interact Scholarship - Kayla Andersen, Triana Burgos-Farnan

 

Rotary Dean Morgan Vocational Scholarship - Jonathan Droney

 

Leo J. Del Rossa Jr. Scholarship - Grant Andersen 

BPO Elks Lodge #1722 Scholarships*Deb Manahan Elks Memorial Scholarship - Kayla Andersen, Jenna Curbeau, Nicolette Pallar, Triana Burgos-Farnan, Jonathan Griner, Rachel Wheeler, Collin Cummings, Mariah Hoover, Allison Winslow

*Carlton and Sarah Wren Memorial Scholarship - Kayla Andersen, Brendan Pinckney, Collin Cummings, Allison Winslow

 

American Legion Johnson-Costello Post #355 Scholarships

*Walter “Gene” Guild Memorial Scholarship - Rachel Wheeler

*John P. Lynn Memorial Scholarship - Kayla Andersen   

 

Masonic Lodge Milo 108 Award - Madison Flynn, Leah Moniot

 

Loyal Order of the Moose Award - Aeronwenn Lavin

 

Meredith “Jug” McMichael Award - Jonathan Droney

           

CSEA Local 862 Scholarship - Brianna Hawley

     

Penn Yan CSD CSEA Unit Scholarship - Maryn Parson, Ashley Sisson

Penn Yan Ambulance Award - Genevieve Elliott   

 

Lyons National Bank Scholarship - Brennan Prather  

 

Penn Yan Education Association Scholarship - Kayla Andersen, Jenna Curbeau, Austin Meredith, Logan Broome, Camryn Webber

 

Penn Yan Academy Conference Room Art Award - Hayley Andersen, Madelyn Kuver, Kaitlyn Kriegar, Izabella Zeno

 

Lynn Hazlett-Beach Excellence in Art Award - Sarahlyn Scharping 

 

Robert Gillespie Excellence in Art Award - Alaina Smith 

 

Paul and Agnes Christiansen Memorial Scholarship - Triana Burgos-Farnan, Lukas Rood, Camryn Webber

 

PYTCO Charlotte Grady Fitzpatrick Award - Collin Cummings, Alexia Strong

 

Mary Cramer Lightfoot Award in Drama - Camryn Webber    

 

Dr. Rodney D. Littlejohn Positive Attitude Award - Brendan Pinckney        

 

Robert J. and Marjorie M. Larder Memorial Scholarship - Logan Broome   

L. Caroline Underwood Memorial Award - Collin Cummings     

 

Penn Yan Academy P.T.G. Scholarship - Andrew Garren, Nicolette Pallar        

 

Dartmouth Book Award - Isabel Droney        

 

Mildred H. Long Reading Award - Angel Chilson    

 

ServU Federal Credit Union Award - Jenna Curbeau 

 

Atwood Senior Historic Essay Award - Kayla Andersen

 

Donald E. Campney Memorial Award - Tyler Scofield      

 

Class of 1933 Award - Victoria Feria-Perez, Devon Gerhardt

 

Penn Yan Academy Class of 2006 Scholarship - Mackenzie Chapman                  

 

Penn Yan Academy Class of 1985 Scholarship Award - Natasha Rivers     

 

P.E.O. Local Scholarship - Kayla Andersen                

 

P.E.O. STAR Scholarship - Kayla Andersen

 

New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence - Kayla Andersen, Lukas Rood, Leah Moniot, Rachel Wheeler

 

Josephine Lucey Dunlop Estate Scholarship - Elizabeth Cromheecke, Onalia Sheradin, Serina Sheradin

 

Theodore S. Smith Memorial Scholarship - Mckelvie Jensen, Maryn Parson

 

Dick Rickman Memorial Scholarship - Rachel Wheeler           

 

James Uvanni III Memorial Scholarship - Caitlin Wunder       

 

Carey’s Farm & Home Centers  Physical Education Award - Angel Chilson, Brendan Pinckney   

 

Central Western Zone of N.Y. Assoc. Outstanding Physical Education Students - Jenna Curbeau, Andrew Garren

 

Women of the Moose “Ethel McDermott” Award - Logan Broome       

 

Women of the Moose “Good Citizenship” Award - Kayla Andersen   

Elmira College Key Award - Molly Campo, William Steele

 

Clarkson University Leadership Award - Eric Fingar

 

Clarkson University Achievement Award - Maxim Baker

 

RIT  Creativity & Innovation Award - Riley Potts

 

RIT Computing Medal Award - Tyler Griffin

 

Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award - Rylee Bodine, Skye Sutherland

 

 

 

Paul E. & Pauline A. Titus Memorial Scholarship - Rachel Wheeler

 

XEROX Award for Innovation & Information Technology - Bryan Smith 

 

Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award - Caiden DeMarco     

 

Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award - Isabel Droney

 

George Eastman Young Leaders Award & Scholarship - Lee Miller

           

Hobart and William Smith Colleges Finger Lakes Scholars - Maxim Baker, Nicholas Jarecke,Christian Reinard, Molly Campo, Riley Potts, Bryan Smith, Caiden DeMarco, Molly Pullen, Kevin Smith, Tyler Griffin, William Steele

 

Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award - Riley Dallos, Clarissa Enos, Riley Potts, Jaina Doyle, Claire Pullen

 

Bradley Wager Award - Scott Davis, Jr.

 

Danish Brotherhood Award in Spanish - Maryn Parson

 

Danish Sisterhood Award in French - Kayla Andersen

 

Penn Yan Area Council of Churches Scholarship - Kayla Andersen