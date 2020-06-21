The evening of the Penn Yan Academy Awards Program is a high point of the school year, as they honor the students for their academic achievements, citizenship, and commitment to the school, community, and humanitarian service. This year, those awards were made in an online presentation on Youtube.
Awards and the programs were sent to the homes of each recipient.
Dave Pullen, Principal of PYA states that a total of 66 students were presented with awards totaling more than:
• $61,550.60 actual dollars awarded to students.
• $1,996,500.00 in potential academic scholarships.
• A grand total in awards and scholarships approaching just over $2,058,050.60.
“Many thanks to the community members, organizations and colleges that continue to support our finest students,” said Pullen, adding his thanks to Administrative Assistant April Sutherland and Assistant Principal Warren L. Kinsey. “Thank you both for your time and commitment to all of our recipients and the individuals and organizations that give so generously. My sincere congratulations to all of our students on a job well done! Be Safe and Stay Well.”
Franklyn Hamm Memorial Prize In Agriculture - Brianna Hawley
Roger Lafler Memorial Award - Kameryn Greenfield
Scott L. Shoff Memorial Award - Triana Burgos-Farnan
Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution American History Prize - Maxim Baker
Charles H. Beaumonnt Award In Business - Brennan Prather
Board of Education Award In Memory of
Alice M. VanBuren - Caitlin Wunder
Mary E. Moynihan Memorial Scholarship - Genevieve Elliott
Thomas and Katharine Waye Award - Hanna Brodmann
Penn Yan Lions Club Service Award in Memory of Elliott Vorce - Kayla Andersen, Jenna Curbeau
Penn Yan Rotary Club Interact Scholarship - Kayla Andersen, Triana Burgos-Farnan
Rotary Dean Morgan Vocational Scholarship - Jonathan Droney
Leo J. Del Rossa Jr. Scholarship - Grant Andersen
BPO Elks Lodge #1722 Scholarships*Deb Manahan Elks Memorial Scholarship - Kayla Andersen, Jenna Curbeau, Nicolette Pallar, Triana Burgos-Farnan, Jonathan Griner, Rachel Wheeler, Collin Cummings, Mariah Hoover, Allison Winslow
*Carlton and Sarah Wren Memorial Scholarship - Kayla Andersen, Brendan Pinckney, Collin Cummings, Allison Winslow
American Legion Johnson-Costello Post #355 Scholarships
*Walter “Gene” Guild Memorial Scholarship - Rachel Wheeler
*John P. Lynn Memorial Scholarship - Kayla Andersen
Masonic Lodge Milo 108 Award - Madison Flynn, Leah Moniot
Loyal Order of the Moose Award - Aeronwenn Lavin
Meredith “Jug” McMichael Award - Jonathan Droney
CSEA Local 862 Scholarship - Brianna Hawley
Penn Yan CSD CSEA Unit Scholarship - Maryn Parson, Ashley Sisson
Penn Yan Ambulance Award - Genevieve Elliott
Lyons National Bank Scholarship - Brennan Prather
Penn Yan Education Association Scholarship - Kayla Andersen, Jenna Curbeau, Austin Meredith, Logan Broome, Camryn Webber
Penn Yan Academy Conference Room Art Award - Hayley Andersen, Madelyn Kuver, Kaitlyn Kriegar, Izabella Zeno
Lynn Hazlett-Beach Excellence in Art Award - Sarahlyn Scharping
Robert Gillespie Excellence in Art Award - Alaina Smith
Paul and Agnes Christiansen Memorial Scholarship - Triana Burgos-Farnan, Lukas Rood, Camryn Webber
PYTCO Charlotte Grady Fitzpatrick Award - Collin Cummings, Alexia Strong
Mary Cramer Lightfoot Award in Drama - Camryn Webber
Dr. Rodney D. Littlejohn Positive Attitude Award - Brendan Pinckney
Robert J. and Marjorie M. Larder Memorial Scholarship - Logan Broome
L. Caroline Underwood Memorial Award - Collin Cummings
Penn Yan Academy P.T.G. Scholarship - Andrew Garren, Nicolette Pallar
Dartmouth Book Award - Isabel Droney
Mildred H. Long Reading Award - Angel Chilson
ServU Federal Credit Union Award - Jenna Curbeau
Atwood Senior Historic Essay Award - Kayla Andersen
Donald E. Campney Memorial Award - Tyler Scofield
Class of 1933 Award - Victoria Feria-Perez, Devon Gerhardt
Penn Yan Academy Class of 2006 Scholarship - Mackenzie Chapman
Penn Yan Academy Class of 1985 Scholarship Award - Natasha Rivers
P.E.O. Local Scholarship - Kayla Andersen
P.E.O. STAR Scholarship - Kayla Andersen
New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence - Kayla Andersen, Lukas Rood, Leah Moniot, Rachel Wheeler
Josephine Lucey Dunlop Estate Scholarship - Elizabeth Cromheecke, Onalia Sheradin, Serina Sheradin
Theodore S. Smith Memorial Scholarship - Mckelvie Jensen, Maryn Parson
Dick Rickman Memorial Scholarship - Rachel Wheeler
James Uvanni III Memorial Scholarship - Caitlin Wunder
Carey’s Farm & Home Centers Physical Education Award - Angel Chilson, Brendan Pinckney
Central Western Zone of N.Y. Assoc. Outstanding Physical Education Students - Jenna Curbeau, Andrew Garren
Women of the Moose “Ethel McDermott” Award - Logan Broome
Women of the Moose “Good Citizenship” Award - Kayla Andersen
Elmira College Key Award - Molly Campo, William Steele
Clarkson University Leadership Award - Eric Fingar
Clarkson University Achievement Award - Maxim Baker
RIT Creativity & Innovation Award - Riley Potts
RIT Computing Medal Award - Tyler Griffin
Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award - Rylee Bodine, Skye Sutherland
Paul E. & Pauline A. Titus Memorial Scholarship - Rachel Wheeler
XEROX Award for Innovation & Information Technology - Bryan Smith
Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award - Caiden DeMarco
Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award - Isabel Droney
George Eastman Young Leaders Award & Scholarship - Lee Miller
Hobart and William Smith Colleges Finger Lakes Scholars - Maxim Baker, Nicholas Jarecke,Christian Reinard, Molly Campo, Riley Potts, Bryan Smith, Caiden DeMarco, Molly Pullen, Kevin Smith, Tyler Griffin, William Steele
Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award - Riley Dallos, Clarissa Enos, Riley Potts, Jaina Doyle, Claire Pullen
Bradley Wager Award - Scott Davis, Jr.
Danish Brotherhood Award in Spanish - Maryn Parson
Danish Sisterhood Award in French - Kayla Andersen
Penn Yan Area Council of Churches Scholarship - Kayla Andersen