YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Caitlin Kilcoyne, of Hornell, was one of nearly 1,400 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University's Spring Commencement.
Kilcoyne earned a Master of Health and Human Services.
Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university . located in the heart of the Tech Belt between Cleveland and Pittsburgh that offers nearly 13,000 students more than 135 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service.
Karr graduates from Carson-Newman University
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Connie Karr of Hornell graduated from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution's spring semester. Commencement ceremonies, postponed due to the pandemic, are proposed for Aug. 7.
Karr earned a Master of Business Administration, Business Administration.
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and has over 2,700 students.
Hicks named to Ohio University's Dean's List
ATHENS, Ohio — Akemi Hicks of Dansville has been named to OHIO's Spring 2020 Dean's List.
OHIO students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Kelly named to William & Mary Dean's List
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Alexa Kelly of Dansville was recently named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2020 semester.
In order to achieve Dean's List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.
William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.
Sherman makes Dean’s List at Saint Mary's College
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Kristin Sherman of Nunda has been named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester.
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
JCC Spring Full-time Student Dean’s List
Students named to the full-time student dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Jamestown Community College earned at least a 3.50 average while enrolled in at least 12 degree credits.
Named to the list were:
Belfast: Connor Parker
Bolivar: April Clemens, Isabella Gordon, Rhiley Langworthy, Trae Sibble, Kye Taylor
Cuba: Paige Peterson, Dominic Wilcox
Fillmore: Tyler Phillippi
Friendship: Jadyn Golden, Pom Kim, Irena McWilliams, Kaitlyn Perkins, Taylor Roberts, Abram Webster
Hinsdale: Austen Darcy, Josiah Jenks
Houghton: Raquel Acevedo Mujica
Little Genesee: Grace Pierce
Oswayo, PA: Noah Howard
Shinglehouse, PA: McKenzie Gross, Olivia Jandrew, Sydney Torrey
Wellsville: Claire Gardner, Ashley Reitz, Brian Salmonson, Craig Vossler, Joshua Winans
JCC Spring Part-time Student Dean's List
Students who were named to the spring 2020 part-time student dean’s list at Jamestown Community College earned at least a 3.50 average, equal to a B plus or better, in six to 11 credit hours of letter-graded work.
Named to the list were:
Alma: Kristina Metlak
Angelica: Destiny Murphy
Belfast: Michaela Pastorius, Amanda White
Belmont: Jessica Salmonson, Clairisse Schwanz, Shaylene Svejkovsky
Caneadea: Olivia Behen
Cuba: Amanda Chandler, Allison Militello
Friendship: Beth Deming
Hinsdale: Jori Fratarcangelo, Paige Tingley
Little Genesee: Nicholas George, Kimberly Majot
Oswayo, PA: Michelle Cobado
Scio: Valerie Sprague
Shinglehouse, PA: Diana Causer
Wellsville: Katrina Carr, Diana Gowdy, Julia Knapp, Stephanie Martin, Ashley McGuire, Elizabeth Perrin, Amber Slocum