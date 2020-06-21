ALFRED — Alfred State College recognized 890 spring 2020 graduates during a virtual commencement ceremony over the weekend. The ceremony was presented as a Microsoft Teams Live Event.

Jasmine LaRocca, interdisciplinary studies, Getzville, sang the national anthem on her webcam, followed by an invocation provided by Building Trades Associate Professor Stephen Richard. Alfred State President Dr. Skip Sullivan provided welcoming remarks, followed by the conferment of an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree to alumnus Burt Zweigenhaft.

Zweigenhaft studied business at Alfred State and was a member of the 1971 championship NJCAA swimming team. Today, he is a key industry thought leader and an accomplished executive in the specialty-biotech pharmaceutical and oncology care ecosystems. Additionally, he has worked with Swim Across America for decades to help raise millions in the fight against cancer.

Five student speakers followed conferment of the honorary degree, including Stephon Barrett, applications software development, Staten Island; Cassandra Robbers, business administration, Almond; Emma Retzlaff, forensic science technology, Alden; Rebecca Stevens, culinary arts: baking, production and management, Wellsville; and Keith Jones, electrical construction and maintenance electrician, Buffalo.

Alfred State then presented the Paul B. Orvis Award for Excellence to four graduating students. The award honors Paul B. Orvis, a former president of Alfred State and State University of New York dean for two-year colleges. Recipients must meet the criteria of service, leadership, character, and scholarship.

Receiving the award were Allison DeGraff, Cortland (School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology baccalaureate degree recipient); Katherine Frascella, Franklinville (School of Arts and Sciences associate degree recipient); Emma Retzlaff, Alden (School of Arts and Sciences baccalaureate degree recipient); and Collin Stauffer, Le Roy (School of Applied Technology associate degree recipient).

Following the award presentations, the college conferred degrees to graduates, who were then inducted as alumni. Afterward, Mathematics and Physics Assistant Professor Dr. Earl Packard performed the Alma Mater. Former Alfred State First Lady Mary Huntington then drew a winner for a 2015 Chevy Cruze LT vehicle, which closed out the ceremony.