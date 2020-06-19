DANSVILLE — Dansville’s municipal parking lot behind the North Dansville town hall has recently been getting a redo, and might just be finished by the time you read this.

The project began the first week in June, and due to having a solid base, has taken significantly less time to complete than the parking lot makeover last year near the library. As well as that project though, finding out who owns what portion of the lot took some time and effort. But when lot owners were notified that the Village wanted to repave the parking lot, they all agreed to chip in their portion.

The Village’s portion of the cost came to $152,000. It was a budgeted item that came out of its fund balance.

In addition to the owners chipping in, the Town provided trucks for milling, and the Village cleaned up the parking lot, fixed drainage, put in new light poles and fencing. Paving was done by Mt. Morris-based Spallina Materials.