June 26 commencement exercises will limit gatherings to 150 people

HORNELL — Hornell High School’s 139th commencement exercises next Friday will be like none that came before — an inevitable conclusion to a school year upended by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hornell Class of 2020 will receive diplomas June 26 at the district’s athletic complex during three separate ceremonies, with a limited number of guests permitted to attend and social distancing restrictions in place.

Every ritual of the Hornell seniors’ final spring at the high school has been disrupted. There was no prom. No tributes for athletes at their final home games. Seniors have said their goodbyes — to teachers, staff and district mentors — virtually, or behind face masks.

Now, the last day of their high school careers will play out over three "acts" and a trio of concluding parades through the city led by the Hornell Fire and Police departments.

The graduation ceremonies are schedule for 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The graduate groups are broken down alphabetically, with Acton-Faulkner in group one, Fisher-Mills in group 2 and Moore-Zschoche in the final group.

Each graduate will be allowed two guests. Admission will be by ticket only, which will also alert guests to where they should park. Students will receive their tickets as part of their senior packets, which they will pick up at a Friday morning rehearsal.

Parents will sit in the stands during the ceremonies. Their assigned seats will be designated by their child’s senior banner. Because the size of the gathering is limited to 150 people, faculty and staff will not attend the ceremonies. Plans are in place for live streaming.

All social distancing rules will apply and the stadium will be cleaned between each ceremony.

"We’ll be following the Department of Health guidelines that were updated June 14, and we’ll be doing a thorough cleansing within that hour time span of the stadium as well as on-field with where the graduates will sit," Scott Carroll, high school principal, told the school board Tuesday night.

He added, "I think our plan is pretty tight, and we’re looking forward to celebrating our Class of 2020 and its graduates."

Superintendent Jeremy Palotti said the district has shared its graduation plans with the Steuben County Health Department.

"They support our plan and the way that we’re trying to do it and to be aligned and consistent with the guidelines and expectations that we have from Department of Health," the superintendent said. "This is something we’ve been working through for weeks and weeks to try to work through the logistics, and we’re confident that we can do this."

Palotti said the district regrets the limitations on crowd size.

"One of the things that is certainly said is, we’re grateful we can do this in person, but we’re sad in that we will have to have limitations in terms of the number of people that can be there and the number of guests that can be there," he said. "We know that it’s going to have its own set of challenges."

Palotti spoke further about the graduation ceremony Wednesday morning, just a few hours after voters overwhelming approved the district’s $39.9 million budget.

"We continue to advocate for changes in the rules that will allow us to build a ceremony that’s based on percentages of occupancy, but that has yet to happen," Palotti said. "We’re planning based on the rules we have and hope that we can continue to make changes to make more allowances to have one graduation."

Asked if the district would adapt if the rules were modified to allow greater participation, Palotti was unequivocal.

"Not a lot of time, but I can tell you, if things change at the 11th hour, we will roll with it," he said.