WEST POINT – Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney called Thursday for the removal of any symbols honoring Confederate officers at West Point, and the renaming of any buildings named in their honor.

"West Point is a globally revered institution, and as such, should be as inclusive and welcoming as possible to cadets, service members and visitors," Maloney wrote in a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy.

Maloney is a past member of West Point’s Board of Visitors, and the military academy is in his 18th congressional district.

West Point has both a cadet barracks and a gate named for Robert E. Lee, a top Confederate general who graduated from the military academy. The gate is seldom open.

The letter was co-signed by 22 other members of New York’s congressional delegation.

"Any symbol or building named to honor the Confederacy and its hateful rhetoric falls short of the institution’s principles and should be removed or renamed immediately," Maloney wrote.