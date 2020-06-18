Sales tax revenue down nearly 40% over last month

BELMONT — Is it possible to put a number on the economic impact of the COVID-19 shutdown of large sectors of the economy?

In Allegany County, sales tax revenue has declined by 39% over the last four regular payments. The county’s total from May 7 to June 15 dropped by $1,230,519.97 over the same period in 2019, from $3,184,311.57 to $1,953,791.60.

“We are not heading in a good direction as it goes with the sales tax receipts,” said Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall. “We knew that was going to happen and we were going to see some red as we move forward. I believe there’s going to be at least some reprieve as we head into the different phases of businesses now being able to reopen, but that’s going to take some time to catch up and you’re never going to be able to retrieve the tax dollars that have been lost during these months commerce was curtailed or closed down.”

If that 39% drop were to hold for the rest of the year, the county would lose over $6 million in sales tax revenue based on 2019 collections.

Legislator Brooke Harris (R-Alfred), the budget committee chairman, said he is optimistic of a rebound.

“If we get one more sales tax report around 39%, and then we start seeing hopefully a quick recovery, which has been indicated by recent retail sales reports that came from the feds, I don’t think we’re going to get close to that potential loss of $6 million in sales tax revenue,” Harris said. “I could be wrong about it but I’m expecting something more along the lines of $3.5 million in total loss of sales tax due to COVID by the end of the year. If we experience a second wave or a second shutdown, all bets are off.”

The county is hoping to receive a boost in sales tax revenue when the new Quicklee’s fueling station opens up at the Crossroads along I-86 later this year. The new food and fuel option for county residents and interstate travelers is currently under construction.

Legislator Judy Hopkins (R-Fillmore) said she understands Quicklee’s is expecting to open before fall.

“If they have a full quarter of operations, that will help us out,” said Legislator David Decker (R-Cuba).

In addition to sales tax, Crandall noted the county is also losing funding from other sources, such as the annual property tax sale and state dollars that fund various programs.

“I’m really concerned at the lack of communication coming from Albany,” Harris said. “Our budget officer and deputy budget officer are attempting to survive this year and close the books without blowing up our fund balance. They’re simultaneously asking their department heads to start building their budgets without the information from Albany they need, which is am I getting cut, where am I getting cut, and how much am I getting cut? It’s very hard to build a budget when you have absolutely no idea what your revenues are going to be.”

Harris said the budget could be in limbo for much of the year, as he believes Gov. Andrew Cuomo is "treading water“ waiting on potential federal support before making cuts, and federal legislators in turn are waiting until after the November election before moving on an aid package to states.

County Administrator Carissa Knapp also said the lack of clarity is a challenge.

“Due to COVID we’ve already been forced into some savings. We haven’t been able to go to conferences, our employees have been furloughed, we’ve done certain measures that are easy to handle,” Knapp said. “It’s the planning for next year without knowing what revenue streams can be cut that becomes very difficult.”

COVID-19 cases

Allegany County stood at 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 54 recovered and 65 currently quarantined/isolated.