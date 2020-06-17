The Democratic governor signed an executive order declaring Juneteenth a state holiday this Friday. He will seek to make the change permanent

ALBANY – New York will make Juneteenth a state holiday this year, giving state workers the day off Friday to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Tuesday making the change for 2020, following several major companies like Target and Nike that declared Friday a company holiday.

Juneteenth is celebrated by Black Americans each year on June 19, the date Union soldiers arrived in Texas in 1865 to deliver emancipation orders.

"It is a day that we should all reflect upon," Cuomo said. "It’s a day that’s especially relevant in this time in history."

Cuomo's decision comes amid Black Lives Matter protests across the state and nation, spurred by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who kept his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes last month.

The Democratic governor said his executive order applies to this year's Juneteenth celebration.

He said he will advance legislation to make Juneteenth a permanent state holiday going forward.

His order Tuesday did not sit well with Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, a Queens Democrat who already sponsors a bill to declare Juneteenth an official holiday in New York.

Hyndman, who is Black, shared her frustration on Twitter as Cuomo made his announcement.

"So let me get this straight," she wrote. "You don't want to get rid of Columbuses statue, you want to ensure to continue to uphold whiteness and violence & now instead of uplifting blackness in a historical moment in history - you steal my bill and give me no credit? YOUR WACK."

Cuomo last week expressed support for allowing statues of explorer Christopher Columbus to remain standing, calling them a symbol of Italian American heritage.

Protesters have taken down or vandalized Columbus statues across the country, arguing that the nation shouldn't idolize the explorer because of the colonization, forced migration and massacre that followed his landing in modern-day America.