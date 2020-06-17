Born in Hornell, Wanda Deann Kirkum was never reported missing to authorities

Wanda Deann Kirkum, who was born in Hornell, has been identified as the victim of the “Valentine Jane Doe Homicide,” a previously-unsolved 1991 murder in Monroe County, Florida.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay announced Monday the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the Florida Keys, working in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, has resolved and closed the decades-old cold case homicide with the help of new DNA technology.

The body of an unidentified female victim was discovered on Feb. 15, 1991, in a wooded area off U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 35, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The case became known as the “Valentine Jane Doe Homicide.” It drew national media attention, particularly on true crime television shows such as “Unsolved Mysteries.” Sheriff’s Office Detectives, as well as other law enforcement agencies, investigated countless leads, yet the cold case remained unsolved for 29 years — until now.

The previously unknown female has now been identified as Wanda Deann Kirkum, an 18-year-old from Hornell, authorities said in the press release. Following a national database search, police determined that Kirkum was never officially reported missing to law enforcement. Both her parents are now deceased.

City of Hornell Police Chief Ted Murray said his department has been in contact with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Kirkum was born at St. James Hospital in Hornell, confirmed by a birth certificate obtained by Hornell Police.

Authorities believe the family resided in the Arkport area for a period of time before moving to Batavia, Murray said, though details are sketchy.

“The last we talked with (the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office), it appeared they got ahold of somebody in the Batavia area where she had lived,” Murray said. “They would’ve moved from the Hornell area to the Batavia area at some point, and possibly moved down south after that. We’re not sure. We’ve never had any reports as far as her being missing or any other issues. We have no records at all other than the birth certificate.”

Kirkum’s killer has been identified as Robert Lynn Bradley, who himself died as the victim of a homicide in Tarrant County, Texas, in April 1992, at the age of 31.

Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit Detective Vince Weiner and the FDLE partnered using new advanced DNA technology, which assisted in identifying the victim as well as the suspect.

Bradley’s DNA was obtained from the 1991 crime scene in the Florida Keys. That DNA, as well as DNA from his own homicide scene, were recently compared at the FDLE crime lab and determined to be a match. The Texas investigation offered evidence that suggested Bradley had resided in Miami, Fla., in late November 1990.

Kirkum was seen hitchhiking out of Key West on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1991. Witnesses recalled seeing her northbound on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 10 on Big Coppitt Key and again at Mile Marker 15. Kirkum was last seen at Mile Marker 17 still hitchhiking at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Her body was found by windsurfers the following day at approximately 8:15 a.m. off a dirt road that leads to an area known to locals as the “Horseshoe” east of Big Pine Key and west of Bahia Honda Key.

Kirkum was face down and nude, with the exception of her bikini top, with which she had been strangled. Her other clothes were found nearby. Forensic examination determined she had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

Numerous law enforcement officers and experts from partner agencies have participated in this homicide investigation over the previous decades. Countless investigative hours have been poured into trying to solve the crime. The Sheriff’s Office maintains more than 4,000 pages of investigative documentation. Now, with the victim and suspect identities known, the Sheriff’s Office is formally considering the “Valentine Jane Doe Homicide” resolved and closed.

“I would like to personally thank Major Crimes Unit Detective Vince Weiner and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for their efforts in solving this very serious and tragic crime,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “This case is a testament and shining example of this agency’s commitment to solving crime, no matter how old the case and no matter the challenges.”

In Hornell, place of Kirkum’s birth, Chief Murray said the continued development of DNA technology is a game-changer for such cold cases.

“It is amazing,” Murray said. “It’s a very interesting case.”