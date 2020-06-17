The Presidential Primary will occur June 23. Hand sanitizers will be available at polling sites, and voters are encouraged to wear face masks when voting. Practicing social distancing will help keep voters and poll inspectors safer. Polls will be open on Election Day, the 23rd from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Election Districts Jerusalem 1 and 4, normally held in the Keuka Park Fire Hall, are being moved to the Branchport Fire Hall. Election District Milo 4, normally held in the Himrod Fire Hall, is being moved to the Penn Yan Academy. Post cards notifying affected voters of these changes will be mailed to their home addresses.

Due to the Coronavirus epidemic and the potential for the virus to be lingering in our community, and with concern for the health and safety of poll inspectors and voters, absentee balloting in the June 23 Presidential Primary is strongly encouraged. This opportunity is only available for the June 23 primary. All absentee ballots must be mailed on or before June 22.

If you believe you are entitled to this absentee balloting procedure and have not received your application yet, please contact the Yates County Board of Elections at 315-536-5135.

Early voting is available in the County Office Building as follows:

• Wednesday, June 17; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, June 18; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Friday, June 19; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday & Sunday, June 20 & 21; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.