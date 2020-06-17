New York's Democratic governor has held a daily coronavirus briefing for more than 100 consecutive days. He says that streak will come to an end Friday

ALBANY – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's marathon streak of daily coronavirus news conferences will come to a close Friday, ending a 3 1/2 month stretch that saw the Democratic governor build up a significant national audience as his state became an epicenter for COVID-19.

Cuomo said Tuesday that he will deliver his final daily COVID-19 briefing on Friday, which by that point will be the 111th consecutive day he held a news conference on the virus' spread.

The governor's decision comes as New York's coronavirus infection rate continues to remain low, in stark contrast to the height of the state's outbreak in March, April and May.

On Tuesday, results came back for 59,341 people tested for COVID-19 in New York. Of those, 567 — just shy of 1% — were positive, Cuomo said.

"These daily briefings, while fun, take a lot of time, and I'm going to finish the daily briefings on Friday," Cuomo said.

Briefings were broadcast on cable news

The Democratic governor's briefings became appointment viewing for New York residents and national viewers looking for the latest on the rapid spread of the coronavirus and any limitations or restrictions the state was putting in place.

Each day, Cuomo's news conferences include PowerPoint presentation, which he uses to display facts and figures as well as prompt his memory with talking points.

Cuomo's audience was bolstered by national cable news networks, who broadcast his briefings live on a near-daily basis in April and May when the state was fearful the virus could overrun its hospital system.

He supplemented the briefings with frequent appearances on national television, including an interview Wednesday with ABC's "Good Morning America" and several interviews with his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, that often veered into playful familial jabs that quickly bounced around social media.

New York has been the state hit hardest by COVID-19, with more than 24,000 confirmed deaths and 385,000 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.

The vast majority of those cases have been concentrated downstate, including 65% of the state's deaths in New York City alone.

On Tuesday, just 17 people in New York died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Cuomo said.

Cuomo says briefings will be 'as necessary'

On Tuesday, Cuomo highlighted the state's currently low COVID-19 infection rate after peaking in April and May, likening it to the state descending a large mountain.

Cuomo pledged to hold briefings going forward "as needed."

"We'll do briefings as necessary, and I'm sure they will often be necessary," he said. "But we're going to turn the page on the immediacy of this crisis."

New York is in the midst of a four-phase reopening process, with seven regions encompassing much of upstate New York in the third phase, which allows indoor dining at restaurants.

The Mid-Hudson region, which includes New York City's northern suburbs and the Catskills, is expected to enter Phase 3 on Tuesday, Cuomo said.

Long Island is expected to follow Wednesday, while New York City is likely to enter Phase 2 on Monday, he said.