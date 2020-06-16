Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan of Long Island is retiring to take a lobbying post with a health care organization

ALBANY – Two Republicans from western New York are among those that have race to become state Senate minority leader, a post that is about to become vacant earlier than anticipated.

Current Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan, R-Suffolk County, announced Tuesday he will leave his seat June 28 to take a lobbying position with Northwell Health, the massive Long Island-based health system that is the state's largest private employer.

Flanagan, 59, had previously said he would not seek reelection in November.

But his surprise announcement Tuesday kicked off the race to succeed him six months early, leading two Republicans to signal their intentions to run.

Sens. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, Erie County, and Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, Niagara County, both issued statements saying they were seeking support from their colleagues to become minority leader.

Sen. Andrew Lanza of Staten Island was also making calls seeking support from colleagues, according to the Buffalo News.

Barring a surprise challenge, Ortt, Lanza or Gallivan would become the first Senate Republican from outside Long Island to lead their conference since then-Majority Leader Joseph Bruno of Troy stepped down in 2008.

"I intend to seek the support of my colleagues in the Senate minority conference to serve as their leader as we work to put New York on a better path," Gallivan said in a statement.

Gallivan represents the 59th Senate District, which comprises all or portions of four Western New York counties, including Erie, Wyoming, Livingston and Monroe.

Senate GOP in tough position in Albany

Flanagan oversaw the Senate Republican conference since 2015, a period of precipitous decline for the GOP in Albany that culminated with Republicans losing their hold on the Senate majority at the ballot box in 2018.

The Senate had been the GOP's last grasp on power in state government, having controlled the chamber for much of the previous century.

Now, Democrats control 40 of the Senate's 63 seats, a comfortable majority that would be difficult to overturn in a single election cycle. They are led by Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers.

The Republicans' push for the majority is further complicated by an ongoing battle with former Senate Deputy Minority Leader Cathy Young, R-Olean, Cattaraugus County, who recently won a court order demanding repayment of a $100,000 loan her campaign committee had previously made to Senate Republicans.

All 63 Senate seats are on the ballot this fall. Nine Senate Republicans, including Flanagan, are not seeking re-election.

Ortt positions himself as 'conservative'

In a statement, Ortt said the state needs a "conservative, battle-tested fighter" leading the Senate Republican conference.

"Our country, our state, and our party are worth fighting for," he said. "I look forward to making the case to my colleagues of how I can lead our conference forward.

At least two other potential candidates to succeed Flanagan — Sens. Fred Akshar of Endwell, Broome County, and Joseph Griffo of Rome, Oneida County — declined to enter the race, with Akshar throwing his support behind Gallivan.

Ortt picked up support from Long Island Sen. Phil Boyle, another potential candidate.

Flanagan, meanwhile, will become Northwell's vice president of regional government affairs in Suffolk and eastern Nassau counties, according to the health care system.

He is legally barred from lobbying his Senate colleagues for two years.

"As I have often said over the course of my career in public service, it has been my extraordinary honor and privilege to have served the people of New York in both the Assembly and Senate," Flanagan said in a statement.