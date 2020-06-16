The Geneseo DMV office opened Thursday, June 18, 2020 to Livingston County residents for limited in-person transactions. All in-person transactions will be by appointment only. Appointments will be available for the following in-person transactions only at the Geneseo location:

- CDL Permit Testing

- CDL Renewals

- License Renewals

- Those that expired during closure

- Those that expire in 30 days

- License Reciprocities (exchanging an out-of-state license for a NYS License)

- Non Driver ID

- Renewals

- First time application

- Conditional/Restricted License

- Issue of

- Remove conditions/restrictions (if conditions have been met)

To schedule an appointment, book online at https://livcodmvappointment.setmore.com/ or call 585-243-7039.

The DMV asks that you arrive to your appointment five minutes early to get through security at the entrance. Only the individual that is involved in the transaction will be allowed in the office as capacity is reduced. Understand that you will need to wear a face covering, have your temperature checked, and go through a screening prior to entering the DMV office. Please have your paperwork completed prior to your arrival. All of the transactions mentioned above require your renewal notice or a MV-44 form that can be found at https://dmv.ny.gov/forms/mv44.pdf.

Several transactions will continue to be processed via our Drop Box (available Monday-Friday 8am-4pm) and Mail at our Geneseo location at 6 Court Street Room 204, Geneseo, New York 14454 and include:

- Plate surrenders ($1.00 fee required)

- Register a new vehicle

- Register a vehicle you already own

- Renew a registration

Many DMV transactions are available online. For additional information about those services visit the NY State website https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/all-online-transactions

Steuben County

Steuben County Clerk Judy Hunter announced county residents may begin scheduling in-person appointments at the Bath, Corning, and Hornell DMV offices. At this time, the county DMV will be prioritizing licenses and testing.

Residents are encouraged to continue mailing or using the secure county drop boxes located at the Bath, Corning, and Hornell offices to submit all other transactions not requiring an in-person visit.

As with all county facilities, individuals entering DMV offices will be required to have a temperature screening by security staff, wear a face covering, and maintain social distancing while in the facility. Individuals are also encouraged to bring their own pen to their appointment.

To schedule an appointment, call the Hornell office at 607-281-3605.

Vehicle registrations, transfer of vehicle registrations, and plate surrenders can be completed by utilizing the county drop boxes outside the offices or by mailing to:

Hornell DMV

7604 Seneca Road North

Hornell, NY 14843

The required forms for mailing or drop box can be printed from the DMV website at https://dmv.ny.gov/registration/how-register-vehicle. Mail or drop off the following forms to register a vehicle:

· MV-82 (phone number must be provided)

· DTF-802 and bill of sale

· Proof of insurance

· Title

· Copy of your driver’s license

· Signed blank check made out to Steuben County Clerk or credit card authorization

· If you need plates, provide a prepaid, self-addressed large envelope for return of your plates and receipt. The USPS offers a Priority envelope for the flat rate of $7.75.

Anyone submitting plate surrenders must include $1 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for return of your receipt.