Hornell’s Tosha Smith planning to open new barbershop on River Street

HORNELL — Tosha Smith never imagined her childhood dream would unfold quite like this.

Smith grew up in Hornell dreaming of running her own barbershop one day. That day has nearly arrived, though the picture on Day 1 might not be quite how she envisioned it — wearing gloves, a mask, and a face shield … all while cutting hair around a mask.

“It makes it so hard to cut hair,” Smith said. “We have to ask everybody to wear a mask. Cutting around a mask alone is really, really hard.”

Despite the challenges, Smith is happily closing in on opening her barbershop in her hometown, Faded. Smith, known as Tmac the Barber, has been stationed at Cutting Dynamics at 106 River St. for about a year. Now, with some help from Cutting Dynamics owner Gwen Knowles, she is preparing to open Faded this summer.

“She’s been a dream come true. I could never ask for a better person to work with,” Smith said. “I would be much further from getting my own shop going if it wasn’t for her. She’s basically giving it to me. She’s appreciative of what I’ve done and how I’ve helped push things, and this is basically my thank you. I appreciate that.”

Faded will be in the same building as Cutting Dynamics, with customer traffic moving freely between the barbershop and the salon. The barbershop area is currently being remodeled, with the water and electric work complete.

“It’s just a matter of sheetrock and moving a staircase. We’re hoping to get it going soon,” Smith said.

Smith, Knowles and Angel Hesner, another stylist stationed at Cutting Dynamics, along with their compatriots in the hair industry have been adapting to New York state’s changing guidelines as the Southern Tier has steadily progressed to Phase 3 of reopening.

The Southern Tier entered Phase 3 Friday, providing another layer of normalcy for hair salons and barbershops while allowing nail salons, massage businesses, spa services and tattoo parlors to begin operations, with restrictions.

“We take it one step at a time. We’re still adjusting to it,” Smith said. “Everything is by appointment only. Everybody has to fill out a paper and get your temperature taken, then we have to sterilize everything before the next person can even come inside. People have to wait outside. We’ve had to turn a couple people away because they’re waiting in their car and it gets really hot. You go to take their temperature and it’s showing 100, we have to say sorry, I can’t cut your hair now. Everybody has been so cooperative. Nobody has been difficult to deal with.”

Like many salons and barbershops across the region, Cutting Dynamics saw a wave of appointment requests as soon as it reopened and its clientele was able to get a haircut again for the first time since the shutdown in March.

For Smith, the shop is right at home.

“When I was a child I always told everybody I wanted to be a barber and own my own shop. The barbershop is my dream,” she said. “I have two sons. Before coronavirus my 8-month-old would sit in the shop and watch me cut hair. He was so infatuated with it. I taught my almost 12-year-old how to cut hair. My dream is to eventually pass my barber shop to my children.”