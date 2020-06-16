DPW adds safety barrier in Arkport Village Hall

ARKPORT — The Village of Arkport takes the health and safety of staff and residents very seriously judging by the super-sized sneeze guard that greets visitors to the Village Hall, 6 Park Ave.

Logan Sliter, the superintendent of the Public Works, put the better than three-foot high, five-foot wide plexiglass “wall” together as the village office reopened to the public on June 1.

The structure, which also includes a flashy orange gate, is in place as a health and safety feature as residents returned to the building following the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Village Clerk Theo Jane Holder and Treasurer Patty Lupo have noted the surprised reactions as members of the public stop by for the first time since the guard’s installation.

“They go, ‘Wow, it’s huge,’” Holder said. “When you come into the room, you kind of step back.”

But Holder and Lupo are not complaining. They talk about the guard good-naturedly, and they contend that Arkport’s village sneeze guard outdoes all others in size and appearance.

The Arkport Village Hall office hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday thru Thursday. The village is requesting that only two people be in the office at a time. This includes residents and anyone from the public.