WELLSVILLE — Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order 202.36 which, among other things, extends the interest-free period for the payment of property taxes for 21 days for 37 more local governments whose chief executive officer made such a request to the Governor.

Among them is the Village of Wellsville, following a request by Mayor Randy Shayler.

In addition to the village and the cities of Peekskill and Saratoga Springs, included on that list are the following villages:

Angola, Babylon, Bellport, Brockport, Brookville,, Buchanan, Clayton, Depew, East Hills, Endicott, Farmingdale, Fayetteville, Greenport, Groton, Hempstead, Homer, Hudson Falls, Island Park, Kensington, Laurel Hollow, Monroe, Munsey Park, Nyack, Ocean Beach, Otisville, Patchogue, Red Hook, Rhinebeck, Scarsdale, South Floral Park, Stamford, Stewart Manor, Sylvan Beach, Watkins Glen.