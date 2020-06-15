MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) reports that three recent positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County are employees at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (CNR).

Two of these cases reside in Livingston County, while the third resides in Monroe County.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, these individuals and any associated household members are now under LCDOH quarantine.

Rodriguez stated that LCDOH will immediately begin contract tracing to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations. In addition, LCDOH will promptly begin investigations to assess possible origins and spread patterns among CNR staff.

Since a cluster of positive cases emerged among LCDOH staff a few weeks back, Livingston County officials have been preparing for the possibility that more employees might test positive for COVID-19 or need to self-quarantine. Keeping the virus out of the CNR has been a priority since the COVID-19 crisis began. The County will continue to take every precaution to contain the spread of COVID-19, which includes increased cleaning and encouraging staff who can work remotely to do so. County officials are asking employees and others to practice compassion and respect for the privacy of these employees and others who may be quarantined.

"Extensive testing among our CNR front line workers continues to be a priority because this facility houses one of our most vulnerable populations during this crisis." said Stephen Woodruff, CNR Director. "Based on these positive cases, we have offered to retest all of the CNR residents to ensure there is no additional spread within the facility. Today, we completed testing for those residents who elected to have it done."

"We continue to work closely with the Livingston County Department of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the CNR through early identification and isolation of any positive cases," added Woodruff.

Rodriguez stated, "As we reopen up more phases of the economy, we must continue to focus our attention on these front line workers who may have a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 based on the nature of their work."

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 121

Negative Test results: 6,338

LCDOH will continue to update these numbers daily on the County’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/1207/COVID-19.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, please call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, please call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Please call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9:00AM – 5:00PM.