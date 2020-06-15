BATH — Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reported Monday that from May 5 to June 10, 12 supervisors from area Police Departments and Sheriff’s Offices participated in and successfully completed the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Course in Police Supervision, held at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Two Corporals, three Sergeants, four Criminal Investigators, one Officer in Charge, an Undersheriff and a Chief of Police attended the 105 hour course in police supervision. Topics ranged from ethical policing to constitutional law, to the role of a supervisor as a trainer, counselor, leader and mentor, along with critical incident command training and stress debriefing and intervention for officer wellness, and others.

Each student was required to develop and complete a cost-benefit analysis for a new community policing program, as well as complete a final exam in which they examined and critiqued current policing trends and tactics.

“This is just another example of the excellence in local policing that we all benefit from” said Sheriff Allard. “Professional development trainings such as this raise the bar for our local agencies and work to maintain consistent, high quality policing.”