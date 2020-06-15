The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County Board of Directors has named Jolie Spiers as the association’s new Executive Director.

Spiers joins CCE Livingston County with more than 20 years of experience in community engagement and development. She spent seven years at the University of Rochester where she most recently was Senior Director of Alumni Relations overseeing programming for the School of Medicine and Dentistry, School of Nursing and Eastman Institute for Oral Health. Before relocating to Rochester, Spiers lived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and worked in county government and for United Way. She holds a BA in Journalism from the University of Mississippi and an MBA from Rochester's Simon Business School.

“I am honored to join CCE Livingston County and look forward to continuing to bring a high level of service to the community, translating Cornell's world class research into initiatives that support Livingston County agriculture, business, youth and families,” said Spiers. “I am ready to get started and can't wait to meet our many partners, stakeholders and constituents.”

Tim Hayes had been serving as Interim Executive Director throughout the search process. Tim retired in July 2019 after serving thirteen years as Superintendent for the Geneseo Central School District.

For more information about Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County, visit www.ccelivingstoncounty.org or call 585-991-5420 | 585-335-1752. You can also follow the Extension office on Facebook.