Hornell restaurant still cooking after Covid-19 business restrictions

HORNELL — Lori Cramp admits that there were several moments when she didn’t think Bill Schu’s was going to survive the New York State on Pause Covid-19 restrictions.

But Billy Schu’s is a survivor’s story.

As Phase 3 of the state’s business reopenings dawned Friday morning, a limited number of customers were permitted back inside the cozy diner on Seneca Street, where five sanitation stations dotted the establishment, tables were clear of salt and pepper shakers and water glasses, dining tables were fewer than before the crisis, and face masks were worn by all who entered.

With Cramp and her husband Ian, co-owner, and staff buzzing around the restaurant like busy bees Thursday afternoon making final preparations for Friday’s reopening, Lori and Ian discussed the dark, early days of the pandemic when business plunged 75 to 80 percent.

“At the beginning I didn’t think we were going to make it,” Lori said. “Instantly, it was like somebody took a light switch and turned the light off on your business. It was very scary in the beginning.

“When we first shut down, there were only three cars in the parking lot, and those were all three of ours. We never saw another car until people came here that first day.

“It was like I was waiting for zombies to come up the parking lot. It was so quiet and eerie. It was very, very odd.”

The restaurant maintained its normal hours and relied on takeout to survive. Ingenuity and generosity kept the lights on and the kitchen busy.

“I did reach out in a (social media) post, crying to the Congress to step up and listen to us small business owners because we’re struggling,” Lori recounted. “They forget about us. We’re not a corporation. We are small. That actually got us a lot of business.

“The stimulus checks came in. That helped things a lot. So for a whole weekend or two (customers) came out in droves, just a lot of them, so that really, really did help us.”

A woman who works at Crosby’s gas station in Prattsburgh saw the Cramps’ post and went into action.

“She rounded up 128 meals,” Lori said. “She came with four different vehicles. They took them all to the park, put them on tables and the families would drive their cars up, grab their meals and go home. So that really helped us a lot.”

Ian Cramp explained that expanded delivery service also helped the restaurant — which the couple has owned for 16 years — keep the doors open.

“We were delivering as far as Alfred because both our daughters went to Alfred University,” he said. “There were some kids stuck there, and if they wanted a delivery or something we would run it up there, (and) Arkport, Canisteo. As other businesses opened in those areas, we rolled back because we don’t want to compete with them. At the time they weren’t open.”

In a sign of the times, the Cramps huddled in their Hornell restaurant as a daughter graduated from the local university. It was a reminder of the passage of time.

“We watched our daughter virtually graduate from the counter right there from Alfred University,” Lori said, pointing to the exact spot in the restaurant where they watched. “That was another new. When we bought this place, she was just 5. She was just entering school when we bought it, and during COVID she was graduating from college. She practically grew up in here.”

Phase 2 of the state’s reopening allowed the restaurant to welcome customers back, but only for outdoor dining.

“So, once we were able to do the outside dining, I had dining out front, I had dining (out back). I was serving people in vans, trucks, on TV trays, on foldout tables, on camper tables,” Lori said.

She drew attention to the area behind the back entrance of Billy Schu’s, pointing to the public parking lot.

“Also, look at this. I had a table that was made — on Sundays the parking lot is pretty wide open — so on Sundays there’s nobody out there at all. That table there slides over that pole and sits as a table. I’d sanitize it up, we’d get it over there.

“I’ve served people on a bicycle. In a house with a mouse! Anywhere they wanted to eat, I was willing to serve them.”

The Cramps took a break from Thursday’s hustle and bustle to welcome Rep. Tom Reed into the restaurant. Reed, a Corning Republican, stopped by to check on progress toward the Phase 3 reopening. He was given a tour of the business, briefed on all the health and safety measures that have been put in place, and given a quick summary of the last several months.

Reed, donning a facemask like everyone in the business, listened and asked questions before offering some remarks.

“These guys are the backbone of the district,” Reed said. “Mom and pop shops, this is their blood, sweat and tears. This is what I was concerned about right when the virus went off and shut down the entire economy. These are the folks that are on the front line and have a tough time surviving. Due to the community coming forward, and us hopefully connecting the dots and putting resources together, they’ll weather that storm. Now that they’re open for business, let’s stay open so that they can finally do what they do best: take care of the community.”

Reed acknowledged that some businesses in his congressional district may never reopen.

“To be honest, we’re picking up bankruptcies,” he said. “We picking up closures. We’re picking up folks walking away in all different industries, especially a lot of folks coming close to retirement saying, ‘I don’t know if I want to go through that again.’ We’re hearing that. We’re seeing that.

“The good news is that as we reopen we’re seeing people thinking, ‘Maybe we can give it another go.’ If we shut down again, that’s where I’d really get concerned. That’s why we have to make sure all of the metrics with the hospitalization, the testing and the supply chain, the PPEs — we learned a lesson about shutting down — to make sure we stay open.”

The details of reopening in compliance with the state’s the new safety requirements are many and picky. Under the regulations, the restaurant may seat 32 people, about half of Billy Schu’s normal capacity.

Billy Schu’s will now wrap all silverware. The dishwasher will be sanitized every half hour. There is nothing on the dining table when a customer sits down — no napkins, no salt and pepper shakers. Nothing.

“It will be totally sanitized,” Lori said. “Everything will be brought to the table in a basket, totally sanitized. When it’s removed from the table, that will go to the kitchen to get sanitized and the clean one will come out.”

The restaurant has brought employees back to work, with another staffer set to join two others who are already working. Another person has been hired.

Reed said he appreciates the effort and the investment it has taken for Billy Schu’s to survive.

“I’m confident they’ve got their customers’ safety on their mind, as you can clearly see,” he said. “They’re going to be able to take care of their customers. We’re going to get back to business. They’re going to thrive and they’re going to continue to grow.”

Billy Schu’s is famous for its annual free Thanksgiving dinner that serves more than a hundred people each year. Lori Cramp said planning for the annual feast will begin soon and it will account for the safety and health regulations that are in place at that time.