ALBANY — Some New York lawmakers are pushing to repeal a state law that makes it more difficult to sue nursing homes and hospitals in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation seeks to repeal the measure that requires either gross negligence or intentional misconduct by the health-care facilities to prove liability, which critics say may be a difficult standard to reach if victims' families take their cases to court.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature approved the measure as part of the state budget on April 3, shortly after the coronavirus started to spread across the state.

The repeal effort is spearheaded by state Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, and state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Westchester/Bronx.

It comes amid criticism of Cuomo's and state officials' handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, where more than 6,100 deaths have been connected to the respiratory disease, state data show.

Kim described some nursing home deaths as preventable and questioned actions by operators tasked with protecting the frail and elderly residents most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“One of the clearest ways to hold these people accountable is to allow people to file claims,” Kim said during a press briefing Friday.

Several relatives of people who died in nursing homes spoke during the briefing. They described how their mothers and fathers, some suffering from dementia, died alone and confused after contracting COVID-19.

Many relatives said they struggled to get answers from the nursing homes about the circumstances of the deaths.

“Transparency and accountability are themes right now that we must continue to put pressure on,” Biaggi said, referring to the legislation.

“It feels like the powerful corporate interests that care about profits over people are fighting against justice,” she added.

State officials have defended the measure, saying it sought to allow hospitals and nursing homes, without additional concern of lawsuits, to bring on more staff and tap into more than 90,000 health professionals who volunteered to help with the pandemic, which has killed more than 24,000 New Yorkers — by far the most in the nation.

The Greater New York Hospital Association, which focused lobbying efforts on hospitals, in a statement Friday addressed its opposition to the legislation seeking to repeal the measure.

“The liability protections recognize the real-time decisions hospitals and their workers made during an extraordinarily challenging pandemic that no one had ever experienced,” said Brian Conway, a spokesman for the trade group.

“With the exception of intentional criminal conduct, recklessness, and gross negligence — which the law properly doesn’t cover — hospitals and their workers should not be second-guessed for trying to save as many lives as possible.”