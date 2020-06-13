Wellsville parade honors senior class

WELLSVILLE — Dressed in orange and black and riding in cars, pickups, convertibles, jeeps and fire trucks festooned with banners, balloons and streamers, members of Wellsville’s Class of 2020 showed COVID-19 couldn't shut down their graduation celebration Saturday.

The impromptu parade started in the old Ames parking lot when nine fire trucks, ambulances and emergency vehicles were joined by dozens of civilian vehicles that were decked out in orange and black lion pride with posters of Wellsville's graduating seniors.

Beth Day, one of the parents on scene, said she thought a parade was a great way to show the seniors how much the community cares for them.

“They’ve lost so much this year that this is a great way to show we care,” she said.

At noon, with sirens blaring and horns honking, the parade vehicles followed the Wellsville Fire Department’s trucks onto the Arterial where they passed by groups of people standing on the side of the road, in yards and on porches cheering them on. They proceeded to State Street and passed their high school while winding their way through the village streets and making their way to the Bolivar Road. Turning right, they headed for North Main Street and more crowds cheering them on. Groups of supporters lined Main Street as the parade passed by.

Before the parade, seniors Taylor Payne and Kayla Day commented that the parade was a nice way to show the village cares about them.

Commenting on losing almost four months of their senior year, Payne said, “It has been hard not to get to do so many things during our senior year like the prom, senior night and the class trip to New York and just being with our classmates.”

“The class was really beginning to come together being friends and classmates and getting close when this (Coronavirus shutdown) happened,” Day said.

Both girls said they missed being able to compete in softball where Taylor was a pitcher and outfielder and Kayla played second base.

Both members of the student council, the girls had been very involved in planning the senior trip to New York City.

“It was gonna be great,” they agreed.

Both are looking forward to the tentatively planned graduation ceremony at the airport, saying it will be something to remember this fall when they attend college at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and for years to come.

The parade lasted about 45 minutes and then it was back to shut-down social distancing and mask wearing mode for the village.