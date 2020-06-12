ALBANY — Eager to rummage through boxes of old CDs or find that antique lamp you've long sought? Welcome back.

New York is allowing garage and yard sales to resume after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered all non-essential businesses March 22.

The slow reopening of stores, restaurants and companies now includes letting garage and yard sales to go ahead, so long as a series of precautions are taken, according to Empire State Development, the state's economic-development arm.

Mainly, any yard sale would need to limit browsers to no more than 10 people — which is the state's current restriction on any gathering, according to the state's guidance released Thursday.

"Currently, non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed," said Kristen Devoe, a spokeswoman for Empire State Development.

"As this activity would pertain to private residences/property, not retail establishments, they are subject to the current restrictions on non-essential gatherings."

Garage and yard sales are permitted to open, the state said, because they are deemed as informal events for the sale of used goods by private individuals in residential settings.

But they also need to ensure social distancing of at least six feet between people and "appropriate face coverings must be used by people in areas or situations where they are likely to come within six feet of another individual," the guidance states.

Organizers of yard and garage sales also need to have hand sanitizer or other hand hygiene supplies available and regularly clean and disinfected areas where the public might be.

Allowing garage and yard sales comes as the state continues to allow more types of commerce to resume as the infection rate from the coronavirus in New York has waned.

More than 24,000 people in New York have died from COVID-19, but the daily death toll and hospitalization rate has been at its lowest point since the virus struck.

So the state is reopening businesses and activities in four phases. Five regions of upstate reached Phase 3 on Friday, including the Southern Tier, allowing them to reopen restaurants and nail salons.

Western New York and the Hudson Valley is in Phase 2, which includes outdoor dining and retail stores to open. New York City is in Phase 1, which mainly lets construction work to get underway.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to urge caution Thursday as he announced the Phase 3 reopening and said he would let localities decide whether to let pools and playgrounds open their doors.

"The numbers are good, everything we've done has been exactly right up until now," he said.

"But that's up until now. And you can make a mistake today that wipes out everything we've done, so we have to stay smart."