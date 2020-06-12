HUME — An Allegany County man was arrested after allegedly driving a riding lawn mower while his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

On Thursday, State Police based at the Fillmore troopers headquarters arrested Andy Speta, 45, of Hume, for drunk driving.

Troopers said they observed Speta at about 9:30 p.m. driving a riding lawn mower on county Road 23 in the town of Hume, and that he was exhibiting obvious signs of intoxication. Speta failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene, troopers said.

Speta was arrested and transported to the State Police Fillmore barracks, where a chemical breath test revealed he had a 0.17 percent alcohol level — more than twice the legal limit of .08 percent.

Speta was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated. He was released with appearance tickets for Hume Town Court, where he is due to appear later this month.