ALBANY — New York officials heralded the state's ban on plastic bags that took effect March 1, and many stores said they are complying. But the state has yet to enforce the ban.

Three months since the law took effect, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is bogged down in a lawsuit over the ban and the complexity of the coronavirus pandemic that has stopped the agency from taking any action against stores that still hand out plastic bags.

And some still are offering plastic bags. like Price Chopper and Tops.The stores are expected to stop issuing plastic bags when the state starts to enforce the law.

The DEC said it never intended to start off with a tough enforcement of the ban, instead allowing stores and customers to ease into the changes. But environmental groups are urging the DEC to take action.

Store owners could eventually face fines of $250 for a first violation and $500 for a second one.

The DEC has agreed to not enforce the law through June 15 because of the legal fight with the plastic-bag industry.

But even if the DEC started to enforce the ban on June 15, it would need to give the industry 30 days to comply. So the earliest it could crack down on the use of plastic bags is July 15.

"DEC will advise the parties and the court at least 30 days in advance of its intention to begin enforcing the Bag Waste Reduction Act," the agency said.

Why New York is not enforcing its plastic bag ban

The legal battle in March has carried over for months in part because the coronavirus pandemic led to court closures and questions about whether plastic bags might be safer alternatives to reusable bags to limit the virus' spread.

Poly-Pak Industries, a Long Island-based bag manufacturer, sued the state in mid-March claiming the law lacked "any sound or rational basis" and conflicts with other state statutes.

A state Supreme Court judge didn't block the law from going forward, but agreed to a preliminary injunction of it being enforced.

The plastic bag industry said it is hopeful its lawsuit will be successful in overturning the law.

“Plastic products — and bags, in particular— have proved essential in helping to keep workers and shoppers safe throughout the pandemic," Matt Seaholm, executive director of the American Recyclable Plastic Bag Alliance, said in a statement.

"When the court decides the fate of the ban, it’s likely we will be once again be needing to fix a broken law. We will continue to offer suggestions and solutions about a smart and reasonable approach that can work for all New Yorkers.”

What stores are doing now with plastic bags

Wegmans, the upstate supermarket giant, has not resumed the distribution of plastic bags at checkout counters, but some chains have, including Tops and Price Chopper.

Even with the ban, some plastic bags can still be used, such as smaller ones for carrying bulk items like produce, nuts or deli meat, or trash bags and garment bags or those given for carryout orders at restaurants.

A number of states have pared back their plastic bag bans amid the coronavirus crisis.

Mona Golub, a spokeswoman for the Schenectady-based Price Chopper, said it has brought back the availability of plastic bags for several reasons.

For one, it has been difficult to procure paper bags as an alternative to plastic bags. Counties can require stores charge 5 cents for paper bags

Also, Golub said, customers have expressed a "a higher comfort level with disposable bags amidst all of the elevated sanitation protocol."

But advocates for the ban are criticizing the DEC for not doing more to enforce it, saying the delay is bad for the environment.

About 120 environmental groups wrote to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos on May 27 urging him to enforce the ban.

The groups cited DEC's own guidance that indicated New Yorkers used 23 billion single-use plastic bags each year and that the bags take 500 years to break down, while harming fish and wildlife and polluting beaches and waterways.

"The last agreement was that DEC would not enforce the law through June 15, 2020, which is right around the corner," wrote Judith Enck, a former administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency and now president of the advocacy group Beyond Plastics.

"The time has come for the DEC to inform all stores that they need to stop handing out plastic bags and comply with the law by a certain date.