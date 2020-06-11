Future of Hornell retailer up in the air

HORNELL — The twists and turns continue for the City of Hornell’s largest downtown retail store.

The Hornell Gordmans is back open, but for how long?

Gordmans cut the ribbon on its debut in the Broadway Mall with much fanfare Feb. 18, succeeding the Peebles store that had occupied the site since 2000. Just over a month later, the Hornell Gordmans and 737 other locations across the country shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stage Stores, Gordmans parent company, announced in May the company was declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“Like many others, our business was significantly impacted by COVID-19,” wrote Stage Stores President and CEO Michael Glazer. “We temporarily closed all of our stores as we have worked to manage through this challenging environment. Despite all of our efforts, we have been unable to obtain necessary financing to continue operating as an independent business.

“We have therefore filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11, as we simultaneously run a sale process for our business or any of our assets and initiate an orderly wind-down of our operations.”

The Hornell location reopened June 5 for the closing sale.

The City of Hornell Industrial Development Agency retains ownership of the building, which is the subject of a longstanding Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement. IDA Executive Director Jim Griffin is optimistic Gordmans will ultimately remain in Hornell following the Chapter 11 reorganization.

“Communications we had with them before indicated that this was one of their best performing stores in the United States,” Griffin said. “We’re hopeful in reorganization they’ll come out of it and keep the store. If they were going out completely they would go Chapter 7 and just get out of it, but Chapter 11 gives them an opportunity to reorganize. When you do that I would think you’d want to keep your good performing stores like the one in Hornell. We’re hopeful we’ll survive and Gordmans will reopen that store in Hornell. We’ve heard nothing from Gordmans, that’s just our feeling from having dealt with them.”

Gordmans, for its part, said some stores may be saved if the “right partner” emerges.

“We hope our actions over the last several months to reposition the business will attract the right partner who is interested in our off-price concept. If we receive a viable bid for the business, we will terminate our winddown of operations at certain locations,” Glazer said. “This is incredibly difficult news to deliver and it is a decision that we came to after exhausting all other options.”

Gordmans did not state how long the store closing sale would last. Existing customer programs, including gift cards and returns, will be honored for the first 30 days after a store reopens.

Griffin said retaining a downtown retail shopping center is important to the IDA.

“It’s near and dear to our heart,” he said. “When JC Penney’s went out of Hornell (then-Mayor) Shawn Hogan and I went to Virginia to meet with Stage, who was looking for upstate stores. We convinced them to put a store in Hornell. That was the start and of course it’s changed hands since. The store has always been a good producer. The management in Hornell has been outstanding and the store does real well.

“If there’s any opportunity for reorganization, I feel pretty strong that Hornell will come out on top.”