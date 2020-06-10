FLH Medical, P.C. has announced that it is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing at both of its Urgent Care locations: 789 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva (Finger Lakes Health Commons) and 1991 Balsley Road, Seneca Falls (Lifecare Medical Associates).

The antibody testing will determine whether a patient has ever been exposed to COVID-19, even if they never showed symptoms or are now healthy. The test is performed through a blood draw and results are available between 3–5 days.

Any asymptomatic patient can be tested and it is recommended that they call their health insurance plan to see if the test is covered.

Both FLH Medical, P.C. Urgent Care locations are offering Telemedicine as an alternative to coming into the office. Telemedicine is appropriate for many conditions but not all.

Patients are encouraged to call ahead, Geneva (315) 781-2000 and Seneca Falls (315) 835-4900, before going to Urgent Care in order to be served best and limit waiting room time.

The Geneva location is open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. every day and the Seneca Falls location is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day.

Urgent Care services are designed for all minor injuries and unexpected illnesses. Urgent Care is staffed with highly qualified and experienced physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and nursing staff who are ready to provide on-the-spot care for orthopaedic injuries, dental pain, minor wounds requiring sutures, minor cuts and burns, sexually transmitted infections, urinary tract infections, colds and flu-like illnesses, sore throats, earaches, and cough.