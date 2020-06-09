GENESEO — The Livingston County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week imploring him to immediately advance Livingston County to Phase 3 of the reopening process, as all health metrics are currently being met.

"We found out that Phase 3 guidelines were issued today. That's good news. Now, we need Phase 3 to be greenlighted today as well," said Livingston County Board of Supervisors Chairman David L. LeFeber. "There is no excuse not to open up. The two week timeframe is now immaterial. All the trends and health metrics warrant Livingston County opening up more of our shuttered businesses to customers, traffic, business income and sales tax."

Per Governor Cuomo’s phased-in approach to the gradual lifting of the State's "NY Pause" Executive Orders, the earliest the state intends to open to Phase 3 is Friday, June 12. However, that is not guaranteed.

"It is likely that Phase 3 will be triggered on Friday," continued LeFeber. "That’s to be expected. But, let's be honest and let's have public health benchmarks guide the decision-making and nothing else. There is no need to wait. Open now."

The Board’s letter to Governor Cuomo also demands that Phase 4 guidelines – for arts, entertainment, recreation, and education – be issued this week so that businesses can plan ahead.

"We are proud of our Livingston County business owners for enduring the hardships brought about by these unprecedented times," LeFeber stated. "They have been extremely patient over the last several months, and now, they are eager to get back to work in a safe and sensible manner. Reopening our businesses will help the local economy thrive once again."

"Our businesses are eager and anxious to continue the reopening process and, after this extensive layoff, they remain ready to further promote this recovery effort and fully reopen Livingston County," added LeFeber.

Livingston County officials are also continuing to advocate for federal appropriations to local governments to blunt the negative budgetary impacts caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. County officials, led by LeFeber, have contacted the County’s U.S. Senate and Congressional Delegation explaining the necessity of equitable federal funding.

A previous round of aid to local governments distributed by the federal government under the CARES Act’s State Stabilization Fund was inequitable, according to County officials. This aid was directly appropriated only to local governments with a population of 500,000 or greater.

Livingston County and a majority of other counties and municipalities across the nation and New York State did not meet the onerous population requirement set by the Act. Instead, they were eligible to receive indirect, much smaller appropriations of aid distributed through the states.

"During this time of budgetary strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that all local governments are eligible to receive fiscal aid from the federal government," said LeFeber. "I have been in regular contact with the offices of Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, along with that of Representative Tom Reed to highlight Livingston County’s needs during this trying time. I will continue my advocacy efforts on behalf of the County for the quick adoption of a law to provide equitable federal aid to all local governments."

Two pieces of legislation have been introduced in the Congress to distribute federal aid to all counties regardless of population size. The HEROES Act, which has passed the U.S. House of Representatives, would distribute a portion of $1 trillion to every county in the United States regardless of populations. The SMART Act, which has been introduced in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, would distribute a portion of $500 billion to all counties regardless of population size.