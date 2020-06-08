BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department on Monday reported notification that three additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday.

This brings the total to 273 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of the Town of Campbell and the Town of Urbana (2).

Two of the individuals are residents of a nursing home in the Bath area. The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individual have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset, or date of test if asymptomatic, through the day of the positive test result. The investigations indicate the individuals did not pose any known public exposure risks within that timeframe.

“The Southern Tier region remains on track to transition into phase three of reopening within a week’s time,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please help us make the transition possible by continuing to follow precautions to stop the further spread of COVID-19: wear a mask in public when you cannot maintain a distance of at least six feet apart and wash hands regularly.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.