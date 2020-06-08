LETCHWORTH — Pierce McPherson is this year's winner of the Friends of Letchworth scholarship contest.

Pierce is a senior at Letchworth Central School. The contest was open to all senior class members of the five schools surrounding Letchworth State Park. Presentation of the award was made by Park Manager Douglas Kelly in an outdoor ceremony at the Humphrey Nature Center. Pierce was accompanied by his mother, Kate Sherling. The theme of this year's competitive essays was "How the philanthropy of William Pryor Letchworth changed our region and how the philanthropy of a local person from our five county area has also changed our region."

Pierce will graduate this month from Letchworth CS as well as from Genesee Community College with an Associate Degree in Natural Sciences. Pierce plans to attend Cornell University in the Fall to study Psychology.

The FOLSP Scholarship is a $1,000 award funded by the Friends of Letchworth State Park and donations from individuals interested in promoting this beautiful park through a yearly scholarship program.