Local businesses hoping to rebound from COVID-19 shutdown

Innovation, flexibility and determination: the qualities that inspire entrepreneurs to start small businesses are being put to the test during the COVID-19 era.

Four local businesses, three of them less than a year old, shared their experiences with The Spectator through email and Facebook.

Brian M. Tinker, owner of Lion’s Will Music Shop on Main Street Hornell wrote, "We were totally shut down from March 20 to May 15. On May 15 we were only allowed to open for curbside delivery. So, yes, this pandemic destroyed this music shop’s business for the whole duration."

Meghan K. Dwyer opened The Book Bar in The Courthouse on Allen Street last November.

"After a slow winter, The Book Bar was just starting to become well-known throughout the community. Our events were well attended, if not sold out. The client base was just beginning to expand, and I was excited to move forward with new events and menu specials. Being shut down has pulled the carpet out from underneath my feet," Dwyer said.

Dwyer has shifted her business to online bookselling and hosting virtual book clubs for now. Two other new businesses, Project BS and Butterfly Kisses Boutique, also changed their models. Project BS, which provides craft projects and painting parties in a studio in The Courthouse, is finding ways to comply with social distancing rules forbidding large gatherings.

"Our idea is to do mobile paint and sips at your home or business, making them private events but also providing activities for the community," co-owner Sade Garcia said.

Butterfly Kisses Boutique sells gift items. Owner Christina Wilson used the pandemic shutdown to sell items, including face masks, online while moving her business from The Courthouse to a new location on Canisteo Street, opening at the end of May.

"Everyone needs a ‘reboot’ at times; this was mine. I have been able to expand in more ways than I thought were possible. I'll be opening in a new bigger location with a expanded inventory and more opportunity," she said.

All four business owners say they are complying with health mandates, although Dwyer notes, "My hope is things will open back up and people will take care of protecting themselves without strict mandates and restrictions."

Tinker added that the restrictions have been harder on small businesses because big retailers were deemed "essential" and did not have to close.

"I feel more people have been awakened by this ugly situation and more people are small business minded and more willing to help. That’s a good thing," he said.

The COVID-19 situation may give area consumers a new awareness of shopping locally. Garcia of ProjectBS said that she and co-owner Bridget Cotter plan on "staying positive, looking forward to a fresh start with some great ideas, and with the help of this great community we are sure to have things rolling again."

Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Al Mosher echoed that sentiment, noting it will be more important than ever to support local businesses as the economy reopens. While restaurants have done their best to get by with takeout and delivery service, the future of small retail shops concerns him most.

The chamber has maintained an active gift card program for patrons of member businesses, keeping dollars local. The chamber has also helped businesses navigate the process to receive federal support money during the coronavirus.

"We’re working with the US Chamber of Commerce looking at ways to be able to help them get back in business," Mosher said. "For some it’s a rebranding of the business and helping them through solutions. A lot of the mom and pop shops have done this all their life and have never needed this direction. We let them know we’re here to help them and just as frustrated as they are."

Mosher said the collective response from the community has been inspiring.

"Nobody wanted this, nobody dreamed we’d have this in 2020. All of a sudden here it is and we have to find solutions," he said. "I’ve seen more people working together to try to find solutions than at any time in my 40 years of community service. People really want to help each other. We’re all in it together."