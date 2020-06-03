The banners created by a group of parents and photographer Mark Griffin as an alternative way to honor Penn Yan Academy’s graduating class of 2020, were installed by Penn Yan Municipal crews last Wednesday on the lampposts along Main and Elm Streets.

After graduation, each student will receive their banner as a memento of this very unusual time as they are entering the next great phase of their lives.

Congratulations to the PYA Mustang Class of 2020! May your “vision” of the future always be 20/20.