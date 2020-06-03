ALFRED — Tuesday, for the fourth evening, protesters in Alfred lined Main Street from West University Avenue south holding hand-printed signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and asking for police brutality to end.

With each ensuing day, the number of protesters keeping vigil has grown with close to 90 present Tuesday night. The numbers have heartened organizers, according to OJ Shepard, head of Resident Life at Alfred State College and one of the organizers of Standing In The Gap for African Americans protest.

Shepard said the protest started as demonstrations around the country erupted after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

“We have maybe the largest black and African American population in the county here in Alfred and we wanted to show them that Alfred is supportive and will do everything possible to make sure they are safe,” Shepard said.

Nationwide protests have condemned the use of force by police. In Alfred, police vehicles have driven by several times during the evening with windows down and thumbs up, eyewitnesses said.

The numbers of teens, college students, adults, older adults, and children turning out to protest “has grown exponentially each night,” Shepard said.

“We didn’t know what would happen Saturday when we started with just 12 people, but each evening our numbers have grown. We see adults with children and students and older people coming out. It is nice to see a lot of people who are no longer willing to be silent on this issue,“ he said.

Advertised solely on social media sites, Shepard said the peaceful protest empowers people to speak out and gives them the opportunity to be active when they didn’t know how to express their feelings about black inequity and police brutality.

“Seeing mature people out here along with students makes me feel good, but what makes me feel the best is seeing the children standing in line and holding up signs,” he said.

Alfred’s protest vigil was scheduled to take Wednesday night off due to the weather prediction of thunderstorms hitting the area, but it will resume on Thursday evening from 4 to 6 p.m.

Lacey Gosnell, another leader of the protest, said they have been in touch with protest leaders in Wellsville and are tentatively talking about joining a protest there on Friday night, but plans have not been solidified. She is an assistant director of Student Life at Alfred University.

She said she is amazed at the turnout in Alfred and thankful that they have received no threats of violence and have been mostly encouraged by motorists and passersby.

“This gives people the opportunity to engage with their neighbors and stand up for a cause they believe in — raising awareness of racism and making a difference in the community. We’re grateful that the village government seems to be in the same head space that we are,” she said.

More information about future Standing in the Gap for African American Protests can be found on OJ Shepard’s Facebook page.