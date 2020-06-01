Districts preparing for return of students in the fall

HORNELL — Hornell School Superintendent Jeremy Palotti readily admits that the post-COVID-19 world of public school education remains shrouded in a fog of uncertainty.

One thing the veteran school administrator is certain about, however, is this: a permanent change to a distance learning model of public education would be misguided and unfair.

“Not in my lifetime,” Palotti said. “I think it would be a massive disservice to our kids, our families and the experiences that they have.”

Like every other public school system in New York state, the Hornell City School District closed its buildings in mid-March, forced by the coronavirus pandemic to transition to online, virtual instruction for its approximately 1,500 students.

Online learning is certain to continue through the last weeks of the current school year and during any summer school programs Hornell offers.

Schools are not allowed to open yet, as New York is in in the first of four phases to reopen the state.

Schools and colleges would be part of the fourth phase of the state's region-by-region reopening plan.

All of upstate is now in Phase 1, and a move to any new phase would happen in two-week intervals, if the coronavirus' rate of infection continues to drop.

“While the amount of work we are asking students to complete during this closure has decreased, students do need to continue to show evidence of progress in their subjects in order to receive credit for the year,” said Wellsville Superintendent Dave Foster, whose district is hoping to conduct a modified graduation ceremony at the Wellsville Municipal Airport, pending state approval.

The Hornell district has surveyed parents about their children’s and families’ virtual learning experiences, using the feedback to make on-the-fly adjustments in methods and strategies. While the survey sample size was relatively small, responses generally gave the district passing marks for organization and communication.

And the school district is committed to making further improvements, Palotti said.

Will online only education continue when the fall semester begins in September? Palotti won’t hazard an opinion.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” he said. ”I’m not willing to make that guess right now. We're just in this Phase 1 right now."

When school buildings do reopen, what will districts be required to do to keep students and staff safe? School districts will need guidance.

“There’s so much conjecture as to what things can look like, from alternate schedules to you name it. They’re all over the place,” Palotti said.

Districts may be required to monitor temperatures, provide face masks, and commit additional resources to cleaning and sterilizing school buildings.

Can districts do those things? Palotti said school districts will find a way if those safeguards become necessary, but he said distancing may prove to be the trickiest challenge facing educators.

“I think that’s going to be the piece that’s going to be the most logistically challenging,” Palotti said.

“How do we do that in a school setting? That’s the biggest head scratcher that we have. We can provide it in the classroom by looking at class sizes, by certain things that we can control, but how do you do it on a school bus?”

The Wellsville Central School District is also planning ahead for the 2020-21 school year in the fall.

“We are entering a new phase,” Foster said. “We have been working to best preserve our end of year celebrations and prepare to deal with the new-normal which will greet us in the Fall. The job of preparing for what comes next is monumental, but we will do it and do it in a way that best balances risk with the benefit of what school should offer.”

Despite the logistical challenges of keeping children and staff safe post-pandemic, Palotti said distance learning can’t be the permanent answer to the crisis.

“Those that tout distance learning (say) that it can level the playing field. To some degree, sure, maybe you can offer a class in Hornell that we otherwise couldn’t offer because it’s offered somewhere else, but the gross inequities and disparities between access to education and support are great.

“You’re assuming that kids are either independent enough where they can follow along or stay in lockstep with their teacher, or they have the parents or the adult caregiver that’s there at any given time to coach, support, model. That’s not realistic.

“We have parents who have reached out to us, people who are trying their darndest, but they’re both working 8 to 10 hours a day at whatever job they have, and they’re trying to support their kids in what they’re doing, and it’s not fair.”