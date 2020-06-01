Pandemic related moratoriums on license, registration and vehicle inspection deadlines continue for New York motorists even as some nominal Department or Motor Vehicles operations begin.

Commercial driver's license road tests can be scheduled at all regions in at least phase 1 of reopening, which includes everywhere but New York City for now.

Road tests for Class D drivers licenses are not available at this time.

State run offices in Albany, Onondaga, Nassau, Suffolk, Rockland, Westchester and the five boroughs of New York City will begin to process vehicle registrations and other transactions by mail Monday, July 1.

Beginning June 4, the department will accept transactions through secure drop-boxes located at each state office in those locations.

DMV offices, however, remain closed for in-person visits.

The DMV commissioner said as regions advance to phase 3 later this month, limited in-person transactions will be allowed on a reservation-only basis.

“As New York State begins to reopen, the DMV has and will continue to adapt the way it does business to ensure public health and safety are protected,” DMV commissioner Mark Schroeder said in a statement.

"These new policies will allow us to meet the needs of our customers while keeping everyone safe.”

hough deadlines are extended, registrations and license renewal transactions can be conducted online at the DMV site. There are 6,000 vision testing locations across the state for those needing eye-tests for license renewal.

Also, while the grace period has also been extended on inspections stickers, repair shops and dealers, deemed essential services, are allowed to perform the required service, and many have adopted safety measures to comply with CDC recommended protocols.

CDL road tests in phase 1 regions will be conducted with strict safety requirements in place, department officials said.

DMV road test examiners will wear gloves, face shields and have hand sanitizer, and customers must wear masks and will be screened prior to beginning the test.

Customers whose road tests were canceled because of COVID-19 will be given priority for rescheduling, and DMV staff will begin outreach to those customers Monday.

County clerks that operate DMV offices in 51 counties of the state are being advised to follow state DMV’s timeline and guidance for reopening.

The following services have now been made available through mail and when drop-box locations open later this week:

All original vehicle registrations and license plate transfers.

License plate surrenders.

Sales tax only transactions.

When drop-box locations open June 4, customers must wear a face covering, and only two customers will be allowed in the office at one time to access the drop box and must maintain proper social distancing at all times.

When drop boxes become available, customers should ensure documents are filled out completely prior to bringing them to the DMV by following a checklist provided by the department.

Customer service representatives will not be available to assist with the transactions, the DMV said.