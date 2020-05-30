Saturday

May 30, 2020 at 11:55 PM


MOUNT MORRIS — In May, the Mount Morris Career and Technical Education Center National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) Chapter announced the names of 40 career and technical student inductees.


Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this induction ceremony event was canceled. These students met the rigorous criteria set forth by this national organization. The minimum grade point average for acceptance is 3.0. Students are also selected based on credit hours completed, attendance, volunteer service, and membership in other student organizations.


Agricultural Production


Ciara Claud, Keshequa


Destiny Gross, Mount Morris


JoAnna Regatuso, Mount Morris


Shauna Hall, Perry


Animal Science


Alivia White, Mount Morris


Building Trades


Colin Page, Avon


Devon Deuel, Dansville


Dominic Clark, Letchworth


Kimberlee-Ann Gascon, Wayland-Cohocton


Parker Hilts, York


Computer Information Systems


Seth Malone, Dansville


Desirae Grasby, Perry


Cristian Ciccarelli, Warsaw


Conservation


Nicholas Jopson, Geneseo


Brennan Smith, Geneseo


Jordon Luther, Keshequa


Devin Royce, Perry


-more-


Cosmetology


Esther Levendusky, Avon


Liberty Shoemaker, Avon


Grace Blackmer, Livonia


Mary Rose Cautivo, Mount Morris


Claire Hauslauer, York


Criminal Justice


Mariah Bishop, Avon


Jadyn Bosley, Dansville


Owen Fredericy, Dansville


Tiana Rowley, Dansville


Hollie Remington, Letchworth


Amanda Virgilio, Livonia


Paula Hernandez, Perry


Priyanka Monger, Warsaw


Culinary Arts


Alexandria Webster, Perry


Health Careers Academy


Kiersten Conrad, Dansville


Alyssa Knights, Dansville


Sydney Martin, Dansville


Jahzlin Scollon, Dansville


Olivia Williams, Dansville


Health Dimensions


Shayna Brady, Geneseo


Alyssa Carpenter, Perry


Gisselle Hernandez, Perry


Human Services


Kendall Covell, Perry