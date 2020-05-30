MOUNT MORRIS — In May, the Mount Morris Career and Technical Education Center National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) Chapter announced the names of 40 career and technical student inductees.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this induction ceremony event was canceled. These students met the rigorous criteria set forth by this national organization. The minimum grade point average for acceptance is 3.0. Students are also selected based on credit hours completed, attendance, volunteer service, and membership in other student organizations.
Agricultural Production
Ciara Claud, Keshequa
Destiny Gross, Mount Morris
JoAnna Regatuso, Mount Morris
Shauna Hall, Perry
Animal Science
Alivia White, Mount Morris
Building Trades
Colin Page, Avon
Devon Deuel, Dansville
Dominic Clark, Letchworth
Kimberlee-Ann Gascon, Wayland-Cohocton
Parker Hilts, York
Computer Information Systems
Seth Malone, Dansville
Desirae Grasby, Perry
Cristian Ciccarelli, Warsaw
Conservation
Nicholas Jopson, Geneseo
Brennan Smith, Geneseo
Jordon Luther, Keshequa
Devin Royce, Perry
Cosmetology
Esther Levendusky, Avon
Liberty Shoemaker, Avon
Grace Blackmer, Livonia
Mary Rose Cautivo, Mount Morris
Claire Hauslauer, York
Criminal Justice
Mariah Bishop, Avon
Jadyn Bosley, Dansville
Owen Fredericy, Dansville
Tiana Rowley, Dansville
Hollie Remington, Letchworth
Amanda Virgilio, Livonia
Paula Hernandez, Perry
Priyanka Monger, Warsaw
Culinary Arts
Alexandria Webster, Perry
Health Careers Academy
Kiersten Conrad, Dansville
Alyssa Knights, Dansville
Sydney Martin, Dansville
Jahzlin Scollon, Dansville
Olivia Williams, Dansville
Health Dimensions
Shayna Brady, Geneseo
Alyssa Carpenter, Perry
Gisselle Hernandez, Perry
Human Services
Kendall Covell, Perry