MOUNT MORRIS — In May, the Mount Morris Career and Technical Education Center National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) Chapter announced the names of 40 career and technical student inductees.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this induction ceremony event was canceled. These students met the rigorous criteria set forth by this national organization. The minimum grade point average for acceptance is 3.0. Students are also selected based on credit hours completed, attendance, volunteer service, and membership in other student organizations.

Agricultural Production

Ciara Claud, Keshequa

Destiny Gross, Mount Morris

JoAnna Regatuso, Mount Morris

Shauna Hall, Perry

Animal Science

Alivia White, Mount Morris

Building Trades

Colin Page, Avon

Devon Deuel, Dansville

Dominic Clark, Letchworth

Kimberlee-Ann Gascon, Wayland-Cohocton

Parker Hilts, York

Computer Information Systems

Seth Malone, Dansville

Desirae Grasby, Perry

Cristian Ciccarelli, Warsaw

Conservation

Nicholas Jopson, Geneseo

Brennan Smith, Geneseo

Jordon Luther, Keshequa

Devin Royce, Perry

Cosmetology

Esther Levendusky, Avon

Liberty Shoemaker, Avon

Grace Blackmer, Livonia

Mary Rose Cautivo, Mount Morris

Claire Hauslauer, York

Criminal Justice

Mariah Bishop, Avon

Jadyn Bosley, Dansville

Owen Fredericy, Dansville

Tiana Rowley, Dansville

Hollie Remington, Letchworth

Amanda Virgilio, Livonia

Paula Hernandez, Perry

Priyanka Monger, Warsaw

Culinary Arts

Alexandria Webster, Perry

Health Careers Academy

Kiersten Conrad, Dansville

Alyssa Knights, Dansville

Sydney Martin, Dansville

Jahzlin Scollon, Dansville

Olivia Williams, Dansville

Health Dimensions

Shayna Brady, Geneseo

Alyssa Carpenter, Perry

Gisselle Hernandez, Perry

Human Services

Kendall Covell, Perry