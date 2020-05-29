Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Billy R. Adams, 51 of Hammondsport, was arrested May 17 when he allegedly failed to comply with Schuyler County Deputies who attempted to stop him on Co. Rte. 16 in the Town of Orange, and led them on a chase over several roads before he struck a Schuyler County Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle head on and then crashed his car on Sugar Hill Road. Adams was charged with DWI, 4th degree criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment, all misdemeanors, plus multiple traffic offenses. He was subsequently released to reappear in Orange Town Court later.

Joshua J. Roth, 29, of Harpending Ave., Dundee, was arrested May 19 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies (YCSO) responding to the N.Y. State Troopers Barracks in Dundee for a reported domestic incident. Roth allegedly threatened a female member of the household, left two children, aged 5 and 6, at home alone, and drove a vehicle with a revoked license. He was charged with 2nd degree harassment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO). He was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

David E. Christensen, 81, of Penn Yan, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police (PYPD) May 19 after he was observed driving on Benham St. with a suspended license. He was charged with 3rd degree AUO and released with a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court.

Brandon J. Thompson, 27, of Penn Yan, was ticketed by PYPD May 19 after he was observed driving on Clinton St. with a suspended license. He was charged with 3rd degree AUO and released with a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court.

Dakota Albro, 18, of East Elm St. Penn Yan, was arrested May 19 by PYPD after he was caught on video stealing alcohol from a local convenience store. He was charged with petit larceny and released with an appearance ticket for village court.

Thomas H. Lynch, 21, of Painted Post, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. May 19 by N.Y. State troopers for drunk driving on Lent Road in Tyrone. he was charged with DWI and DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, and was released with an appearance ticket for Tyrone Town Court.

A vehicle fire was reported May 20 on Dunn Road near Branchport. Timothy L. Sergeant, 56, of Ontario, N.Y., had just arrived at his seasonal residence when a friend noticed smoke coming from the front wheel well of his pickup truck. They attempted to extinguish the fire without success. Prattsburgh Fire Dept. and YCSO responded to the vehicle and small brush fire. The truck was a total loss, and a garage sustained exterior damage. No injuries were reported.

James B. Robinson, 39, and Maria A. Rodriguez, 31, both of Potter, were arrested by PYPD May 20 after Robinson was observed driving on Seneca St. with a suspended license. Rodriguez, the passenger, was allegedly found with multiple crack-cocaine pipes and an open container of alcohol. Robinson was charged with 3rd degree AUO. Rodriguez was charged with 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and open container. Both were issued tickets to appear in Penn Yan Village Court and released.

Kellie M. Wagner, 25, of Wayland, formerly of Penn Yan, was ticketed by PYPD May 20 for driving with a suspended license. She was charged with 3rd degree AUO and released with a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court.

Stephen R. Cummings, 39, of Savona, was ticketed by PYPD May 21 after driving with a suspended license. He was charged with 3rd degree AUO and released with a ticket to appear in village court.

Brian S. Jayne, 37, of Eagle Lane, Penn Yan was arrested May 21 by PYPD after investigation of drug activity when he was allegedly found with heroin. he was charged with 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and released with an appearance ticket for village court.

Ivan M. Rosas, 20, of Sherman St., Penn Yan, was arrested May 23 by PYPD after he was observed driving while his license was under five suspensions. He was charged with 2nd degree AUO, and was released with an appearance ticket for village court later.

Donald L. Vanetten Jr., 43, of Penn Yan, was arrested May 24 by PYPD following a sex offense complaint made May 19 for an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of May 11 when he allegedly subjected two juvenile girls to unwanted physical contact of a sexual nature. Vanetten was charged with two counts each 1st degree sexual abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was processed and then held at the county jail to await arraignment.

Robert H. Dockstader, 34, of Cohocton, was arrested by State Troopers May 24 for felony drunk driving on Rte. 53 in Prattsburg. He was charged felony aggravated DWI, felony DWI with a previous conviction within 10 years, circumventing a court-ordered alcohol ignition interlock device, and 2nd degree AUO. He was later released with appearance tickets for Prattsburg Town Court.