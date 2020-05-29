ALBANY — Retail stores were able to start reopening Friday in five parts of upstate New York, including Steuben and Livingston county. But they will need to do so with strict guidelines.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday the five regions — the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, North Country and Central New York — can allow in-store shopping as part of its Phase 2 reopening due to the coronavirus pandemic with a variety of safety measures.

The measures include capacity limits within stores and requiring face coverings for employees who interact with customers and coworkers. Shoppers also have to wear masks.

Malls can't reopen, except for stores with external entrances and for curbside pickup.

Any store that reopens has to try to maintain social distancing among its workers and customers.

Stores can reopen for the first time since March 22, when they were shuttered as the virus spread across New York.

"The reason we are so rigorous about this is that many states and countries have reopened, and they made mistakes," Cuomo said Friday.

"Yes, everybody wants to open tomorrow. I wanted to open before we ever closed. But you have to be smart."

Phase 2 allows professional services to resume in-person operations, as well as finance and insurance, administrative support services, real estate transactions and retail.

It also allows haircuts with a series of protocols.

The Hudson Valley and Long Island won't hit Phase 2 until early June, while New York City could enter Phase 1 — which mainly allows construction projects to resume — by June 8.

The guidance for retail stores Friday included requiring physical barriers in accordance with state and federal guidelines, such as Plexiglass at cash registers.

Water fountains must also be closed, and all face coverings need to be provided to workers from their employers free of charge."and have an adequate supply of coverings in case of replacement."

Stores will need to have hand hygiene stations on site, whether they are sinks or alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers.

Workers have to wear gloves when handling any food products.

Employers need to implement mandatory health screening assessments of its workers each day to ensure no one is sick or showing signs of coronavirus. Anyone sick needs to be sent home and encouraged to get tested for COVID-19, the guidance states.

Here's some of the guidance on retail, according to Cuomo's office.

– 50% of maximum occupancy in all retail stores.

– Employees must wear face coverings when interacting with customers and coworkers.

– Shoppers must wear face coverings if medically able.

– Stores must control foot traffic with signage and markers.

– Continue use of curbside/in-store pickup where possible, as well as online shopping.

– Close share amenities, such as self-sampling stations.

– Store owners can prohibit customers from entering if they are not wearing masks.

– Malls are closed except for stores with external entrances. Curbside pickup can be available for all retail mall stores.