ALBANY — New York's daily death toll from coronavirus reached as high as 800 deaths during the pandemic. On Friday, the state announced it hit its lowest daily total in more than two months.

New York had 67 deaths Thursday due to COVID-19, the fewest since late March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Forty-six of those who died were in hospitals; the rest were in nursing homes, he said.

"The number of deaths, thank the good Lord, continues to decline," Cuomo said Friday.

"It’s at its lowest level ever of 67 deaths. And we hope and we pray that continues to be the case."

New York has been the virus' epicenter in the U.S. with 23,780 deaths and 368,000 cases.

But the number of daily deaths has stayed below 100 over the past five days, and the number of new hospitalizations has been fairly low at 152 new cases on Thursday, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the daily decreases are positive news for a state that was reporting a staggering 700 deaths or more a day in early April.

"What is the bottom of the curve?" Cuomo asked. "I don’t know, but we’re close."

New York shuttered all non-essential businesses on March 22 and started to allow them to reopen starting May 15 because of a drop in deaths and cases.

Cuomo has credited social distancing and wearing masks, as well as the health-care system and the shutdown for the drop in cases. But he has also faced criticism for his handling of COVID patients in nursing homes and for not shutting down the state sooner.

The Democratic governor has countered that the state was following federal guidelines for coronavirus patients in nursing homes, while the surge in cases in New York was due in part to the lack of an earlier ban on flights from Europe to New York.

Five regions of upstate New York entered Phase 2 of the four-phase opening plan on Friday, while the Hudson Valley and Long Island, as well as the Capital Region and western New York are in Phase 1.

New York City is expected to hit Phase 1 on June 8 based on its slowing of cases and deaths.