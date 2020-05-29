County also reports one new case

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department on Friday received notification of the death of a resident who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, the county’s first COVID-19 death in two weeks.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 42. The individual was an 83-year-old man from the Town of Jasper who died while hospitalized outside the county.

“It has been two weeks since we last reported a COVID-19 related death,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “Although we are moving further into reopening, let us not forget that many are still impacted by this terrible disease, and there are still those who are at risk for illness or death. Efforts to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 are still imperative.”

Also on Friday, the Public Health Department said an additional Steuben County resident tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 261 confirmed cases. The individual is a resident of the Town of Cameron.

The individual is isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individual have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the positive test result. The investigation indicates the individual did not pose any known public exposure risks within this timeframe.

“We have experienced a very low number of new cases this week,” said Smith. “As we start phase two today, please remember to continue prevention practices to stop the further spread of COVID-19. Our community’s collective efforts will keep the numbers low and will enable us to proceed to phase three just as quickly.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.