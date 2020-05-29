Dansville features Hometown Heroes

DANSVILLE — Local municipalities may not have had the usual parades and services Monday, but there are still ways to honor the fallen.

Like many in the area, Dansville has the Hometown Hero signs up on Main Street to show the community support it always has for its heroes.

The Dansville Lions Club had put smaller flags on the other side of Main Street with a reminder of why our right to honor this day can not be taken away.

We may be cut off from family traditions, barbecues, and the norm. Yet we all know in our hearts the freedom that was fought for remains.

We can still see that as we take a walk or drive down Main Street on Memorial Day.