The Pomeroy Fund for NYS History, a partnership between the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Museum Association of New York (MANY), will provide an additional $50,000 in grants to assist 501(c)(3) history-related organizations with general operating expenses in 2020.

MANY will begin accepting applications on its website Thursday, May 28.

An organization must meet the following criteria to be eligible for a Pomeroy Fund grant during this second round:

– Based in New York State

– -Mission must include history

– An annual budget of $150,000 or less

– Have no fewer than 250 open hours/program delivery hours in 2019

Pomeroy Fund grants will be made on a sliding scale between $1,000 and $5,000 based on budget size. A total of 18 grants will be made. Awarded funds can be used for general operating expenses. Organizations that have already received a Pomeroy Fund grant in 2020 are not eligible this round. Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, June 10, and funds will be disbursed starting Wednesday, June 24.

To apply for a grant starting May 28 or for more information, visit MANY's website: http://nysmuseums.org/Pomeroy-Fund-for-NYS-History

Grant applications will be reviewed by a panel that includes MANY Board members, MANY staff and Pomeroy Foundation staff. Grants are available to all qualified organizations; an organization does not have to be a member of MANY to receive funding, nor will preference be given to MANY members. Funding notifications and assistance grants will be issued in June.

If you have questions, call (607) 345-1668 or email info@nysmuseums.org