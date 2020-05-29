Ceremony will follow social distancing guidelines allowed by state

DANSVILLE — Dansville Central School has rescheduled its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 to Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m. at Ralph Clements Field.

Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 26 at 8 p.m. will serve as rain dates in the event of inclement weather.

The ceremony will feature some allowances for public health policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Principal Thomas D. Frazier announced.

“Our goal remains for commencement to be as similar to our traditional ceremony as possible while observing social distancing guidelines as defined by the Department of Health (DOH),” Frazier said. “This means that the number of guests attending graduation are limited to four per graduate. We plan to livestream our ceremony for those who cannot attend in person.”

Frazier acknowledged that the plans remain at the mercy of directives from state and county government “based on factors beyond our control.”

“We will continue to work very closely with the Livingston County Department of Health as we plan this event,” Frazier said. “If it turns out that we are unable to hold graduation as described, we will go with plan B which is a drive-through commencement at Ralph Clements similar to the annual Homecoming procession on the same dates/times.”

Four Dansville seniors have committed to the United States Army, Marine Corps and Navy, some of whom will be leaving for basic training before July 24. The district will hold a small, private commencement ceremony for those seniors on Thursday, July 9 at 6 p.m. The location is yet to be determined.

Contact Frazier at 585-335-4010 or tfrazier@dansvillecsd.org with any questions regarding graduation.