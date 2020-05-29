MANSFIELD, Pa. — First Citizens Community Bank has announced the promotion of Abbie Pritchard to Market Leader of their Western PA/NY market.

At this time, this region includes their Wellsville, Genesee, and Ulysses locations. Pritchard has worked for FCCB over 31 years, getting her start in the Ulysses Branch. In 1999 she was promoted to Branch Manager of the Genesee office. From this branch, she built an effective network of business and customer connections in Wellsville, prompting the bank to explore opportunities for a branch in that community. In 2005, Pritchard became the manager of the Bank’s newly constructed Wellsville branch.

As the new Market Leader, she is responsible for the financial performance of the branches in that market, which involves business acquisition, customer satisfaction and retention, and staff development.

Pritchard spends much of her time volunteering in her community. She served as the President of the Board of Directors for the Allegany County United way for eight years. She is the secretary of the Allegany County SPCA, and is well-known for her love of animals. Over the years, she has also spent time teaching and giving back to students. Pritchard has taught in several classroom settings relative to banking matters and helped students learn how to do interviews.

She also spent time as an Adjunct Professor at Alfred State College where she taught a Money and Banking course. Additionally, for several years Pritchard served as a judge for DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) students at Wellsville High School and for their regional competition in Olean, NY.

She has a Bachelor’s Degree from Edinboro University and has attended several banking schools, including the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s Central Atlantic School of Banking, Advanced School of Banking, and Commercial Lending School.

“Having worked in all three offices, Abbie has always believed in the potential of this market and has put tremendous energy and a lot of dedication into growing it,” commented Jeff Carr, the Bank’s Chief Retail Banking Officer. “We’re very fortunate to have her on our team.”

First Citizens Community Bank is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania. They currently operate 30 offices throughout Tioga, Bradford, Potter, Clinton, Centre, Union, Lebanon, Lancaster, Schuylkill and Berks counties in Pennsylvania, Allegany County, New York, and New Castle and Kent Counties in Delaware.