Approximately 60 Penn Yan School faculty, staff, administrators, and Board of Education members showed up for the class of 2020 Senior Sign Parade Thursday, May 21.

Particpants assembled at the school parking lot to decorate their vehicles and form six caravans of approximately 10 cars each, to deliver yard signs to graduating Penn Yan Academy seniors.

The Penn Yan Educators’ Association and the Board of Education worked together to purchase the yard signs, plan the different routes, and organize this surprise event.

The vehicles left with a lead vehicle for each route, and with horns blaring, arrived at each home to place a sign in the yard of the graduating senior. There was lots of gratitude from the seniors and their families – plus tears, well wishes, candy, fist bumps, self distancing, and photographs.

Kathy J. Guenther, Board of Education member since 2004 and one of the lead drivers, said, “We had one girl start crying, then her mom was crying, and then I started crying. I told her not to cry, but be happy and we were proud of her.”

Tuesday, May 19, the Dundee Central School community participated in a drive through cap & gown dispersal to help give their seniors a little sense of normal. Faculty and staff lined the front bus loop where seniors were greeted with thunderous cheering and applause while they took a lap around the front of the school.