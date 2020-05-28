The Yates County Clerk’s Office will begin processing pistol permits the week of May 25. The process will be performed by mail only if pistol permit holders meet certain requirements until the County reopens to the public.

To find out the new procedure, requirements and answer any questions, please contact Pistol Permit Clerk Kay Williamson at 315-536-5120 or e-mail kwilliamson@yatescounty.org.

“Your cooperation and patience is appreciated until we can reopen and resume normal pistol permit procedures,” says Winona B. Flynn Yates County Treasurer & Administrator