ALBANY – New York lawmakers returned to session Wednesday for the first time since the beginning of April to pass a series of bills related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate and Assembly passed more than a dozen pieces of legislation after nearly two months of inaction in Albany, which drew the ire of good-government advocates and Republican lawmakers who accused the Legislature of failing to keep a check on Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Many of the state's 213 lawmakers voted remotely by video conference, taking advantage of rules approved in March allowing for remote voting during the COVID-19 crisis.

Voting continued well into the night, with the Assembly wrapping up after midnight Thursday. Another round of votes is expected Thursday.

The Legislature approved measures that removed antiquated penalties for wearing masks, expanded the state's price gouging law and extended the filing period for a law allowing child sexual abuse victims to sue their accusers regardless of when the abuse occured.

But the fate of the bills remains up in the air: Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn't publicly pledged his support for them, and his signature is required before they become law.

Child Victims Act extension

One of the more consequential bills approved Wednesday was a one-year extension of the Child Victims Act, which was approved last year after an extensive, multi-year lobbying campaign by victims who said the state's statute of limitations on child sexual abuse was far too strict.

The original act opened up a one-year filing period for revived claims that were previously barred by time limitations. That period was due to expire in August, though Cuomo extended it by executive order into January.

On Wednesday, lawmakers voted to extend it to August 2021, citing upheaval in the court system caused by the virus' torrid spread.

"Even before COVID-19, one year was simply not enough time," said Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan, who sponsored the bill. "Now that COVID-19 has upturned nearly every aspect of life, it has never been clearer that survivors need more time.”

Price gouging law expanded

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office has fielded more than 5,500 complaints of price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic, with retailers and wholesalers accused of inflating the price of necessary equipment, goods and cleaning supplies.

But New York's current gouging law applies only to consumer goods.

Lawmakers approved a bill Wednesday to apply to all goods that contribute to the health and safety of the general public.

It was sponsored by Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan, and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, D-Queens. It also had support from James.

"This common-sense measure will enable my office to better protect consumers, small businesses, health care providers, and even the state from price gouging," James said in a statement.

Like the other bills, Cuomo has not yet taken a public position on the measure.

Masks removed from loitering law; Schools get relief

Among other bills passed were a measure removing "masquerading" from the state's loitering law.

Under state law, someone can technically be charged with loitering if they are wearing a mask or face covering while congregating in a public space.

Lawmakers voted largely along party lines to repeal that portion of the loitering law, with Democrats arguing it could be construed to conflict with Cuomo's order that people wear masks in public when unable to social distance.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Jamaal Bailey, D-Bronx.

Schools, meanwhile, would not have to worry about losing out on state funding for the weeks of canceled in-person school days under another bill.

The bill from Sen. David Carlucci, D-Clarkstown, Rockland County, and Assemblyman Felix Ortiz, D-Manhattan, would make clear schools are still entitled to their state money this school year even though the coronavirus forced them to fall short of a state law requiring 180 days of in-person instruction.

Cuomo had previously relaxed the requirement for days that the state forced schools shut. The bill approved Wednesday would give it the force of law and apply it to any days a superintendent decided to close because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Republicans unhappy with package

Republican lawmakers were generally unhappy with the package of bills put forward by the Senate and Assembly's Democratic majorities.

The GOP criticized Democrats for not doing more to focus on small business owners or the thousands of New York residents who continue to struggle navigating the state's unemployment insurance system.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, D-Pulaski, Oswego County, is pushing a bill that would rein in Cuomo's emergency powers, which the governor has used to implement nonessential business closures and mandate social distancing and mask usage.

Under Barclay's bill, Cuomo would be limit to no more than 45 days of emergency powers, not an unlimited timeline.

"This current pandemic has severely disrupted normal operations and required drastic mitigation,” Barclay said. “However, state of emergency doesn't equate to authoritarian rule."