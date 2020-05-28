GENESEO — Around the nation, older adults make their marks every day as volunteers, employees, employers, parents, grandparents, mentors, and advocates. They offer their time, talents, and experience to the benefit of our communities.

For 57 years, Older Americans Month (OAM) has been a special time to recognize these contributions. Led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL) each May, OAM also provides resources to help older Americans stay healthy and independent, and materials to help communities support and celebrate their citizens.

The theme for this year’s OAM, Make Your Mark, highlights older adults’ unique and lasting contributions to their communities — everything from sharing a story with grandchildren to leaving a legacy of community action.

Each year, in recognition of OAM, the New York State Office for the Aging works with area agencies on aging across the state to honor exceptional individuals who, through their actions, demonstrate the spirit of civic engagement and selflessness. This year’s honorees from Livingston County are David W. Parish and Paul Maginn.

Paul's volunteer journey with Catholic Charities of Livingston County began in 2014 as a volunteer driver for the Faith in Action program. Paul has fulfilled many roles as a volunteer for CCLC to date. He has been a Board of Directors member since 2016, co-coordinated the last two years of CCLC's gala fundraiser, and is the Faith in Action's volunteer Transportation Coordinator since 2016.

David was part of the group that originally advocated for an Office for the Aging in the County, saw it transition to a County agency, and has served on its Advisory Committee since 2007. David has a reverence for history, and has served as the Geneseo Village and Town Historian since 1983.

Need OAM resources or want to learn more? Visit the official website, acl.gov/oam, and follow ACL on Twitter and Facebook.