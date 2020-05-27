ALBANY — New Jersey on Tuesday said it would allow in-person, outdoor graduations for high school students starting in July.

Will New York do the same?

Some state lawmakers hope so.

A group of senators wrote to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday urging the governor to take the same steps in New York to let high schools hold socially distanced graduations outdoors so students can celebrate their milestone despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“The high school graduating class of 2020 should be permitted to embrace their achievements, celebrate their successes and be fully recognized as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," the 21 Democratic senators wrote to Cuomo.

The legislators said the state should allow the graduation ceremonies in July under guidance set by the state Department of Health.

“Our students have already had to make tremendous sacrifices due to the coronavirus pandemic," Senate Education Committee chairwoman Shelley Mayer, D-Yonkers, said in a statement.

"High school graduation is such a special milestone. I believe that we can find a safe way for them to celebrate.”

Upstate New York and the Hudson Valley are in phase one of a four-phase reopening plan, and each phase lasts at least two weeks.

Large gatherings would fall into the final stage of any region's reopening, which would, if the virus doesn't spread, hit sometime in mid-July.

But Cuomo has refused to predict when large gatherings may be allowed, saying it would be based on the virus' course at the time.

"You have to stay disciplined and focused," Cuomo said Tuesday. "Study the numbers, the numbers inform you. The numbers tell you what's happening."

The governor's office did not immediately respond to the senators' letter to allow for graduations this summer.

College graduations in New York this month were held online.

The call from the senators come after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in-person high school graduation ceremonies would be allowed in the state beginning July 6.

The graduation plans in New Jersey apply to middle schools, high schools and colleges.

He said the state would develop measures in an effort to ensure graduations could be held safely, such as having multiple ceremonies over several days for large graduating classes.

Another step would be to mail home any caps, gowns and diplomas so people do not need to be near one another to pick them up.

New York and New Jersey have had the most coronavirus deaths and cases in the nation, and the two states have sought to work collaboratively with other neighboring states on reopening plans.

But they have not always had the same timetable on when certain businesses and functions could be held.