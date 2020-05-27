Dr. Qureshi is a past president of the Livingston County Medical Society

DANSVILLE — Internal medicine physician Dr. Sohail Qureshi will retire from UR Medicine | Noyes Health’s Primary Care Practice on May 31 after more than four decades of caring for the greater Dansville community.

Prior to formally joining Noyes Health in 2018, Dr. Qureshi was in private practice in internal medicine in Dansville. Dr. Qureshi was also past president of the Livingston County Medical Society.

“For many years, Dr. Qureshi was a respected community colleague and collaborator, and we were thrilled when he joined the Noyes Health team in a more formal way,” says UR Medicine |Noyes Health President and CEO Amy Pollard. “His dedication and commitment to doing what’s best for his patients was what kept those patients coming back to him year after year and decade after decade. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Patients and family members flooded Noyes Health’s Facebook page over the Memorial Day weekend with messages of gratitude and congratulations. Some lauded Dr. Qureshi’s professionalism, others called him “an amazing physician,” “wonderful doctor” and an “asset to our healthcare community.” Most described him as “caring” and “compassionate,” and all acknowledged that he will be missed.

Qaesar Rasheed, MD, will be taking over from Dr. Qureshi in the Primary Care office, inside the Reilly Building adjacent to Nicholas Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville, and will continue to offer internal medicine consults including disease prevention, health maintenance, counseling, patient education, and the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses.